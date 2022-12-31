UALR men at Tennessee State

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Gentry Center, Nashville, Tenn.

RECORDS UALR 5-9, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee State 8-6, 0-1

SERIES UALR leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;14.0;9.6

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;11.4;2.6

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;10.9;5.6

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;10.4;1.8

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;6.6;4.1

COACH Darrell Walker (56-74 in fifth season at UALR, 102-92 in seventh season overall)

Tennessee State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Jr. Clay, 6-0, Jr.;16.5;4.2

G Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., 6-2, So.;14.4;3.5

F Christian Brown, 6-6, Jr.;14.2;3.4

C Adong Makuoi, 6-9, Sr.;9.9;5.3

G Dedric Boyd, 6-4, Sr.;9.8;2.0

COACH Brian "Penny" Collins (58-74 in fifth season at Tennessee State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Tenn. State

73.7;Points for;79.9

78.4;Points against;74.6

-1.8;Rebound margin;+0.6

+0.2;Turnover margin;+3.0

42.7;FG pct.;46.3

31.3;3-pt. pct.;33.9

71.2;FT pct.;71.7

CHALK TALK UALR won games against Tennessee State in 2018 and 2019, with the Trojans' 83-67 victory at Nashville in November 2018 representing the program's most recent win in the state of Tennessee. ... Jordan Jefferson has scored in double figures in six straight games, including 19 Thursday night against Tennessee-Martin. ... Myron Gardner is tied for third in the nation with eight double-doubles. Only Joel Soriano (11) of St. John's and Purdue's Zach Edey (10) have more.

-- Mitchell Gladstone