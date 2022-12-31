UALR men at Tennessee State
WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Gentry Center, Nashville, Tenn.
RECORDS UALR 5-9, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee State 8-6, 0-1
SERIES UALR leads 2-1
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;14.0;9.6
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;11.4;2.6
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;10.9;5.6
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;10.4;1.8
F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;6.6;4.1
COACH Darrell Walker (56-74 in fifth season at UALR, 102-92 in seventh season overall)
Tennessee State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Jr. Clay, 6-0, Jr.;16.5;4.2
G Marcus Fitzgerald Jr., 6-2, So.;14.4;3.5
F Christian Brown, 6-6, Jr.;14.2;3.4
C Adong Makuoi, 6-9, Sr.;9.9;5.3
G Dedric Boyd, 6-4, Sr.;9.8;2.0
COACH Brian "Penny" Collins (58-74 in fifth season at Tennessee State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Tenn. State
73.7;Points for;79.9
78.4;Points against;74.6
-1.8;Rebound margin;+0.6
+0.2;Turnover margin;+3.0
42.7;FG pct.;46.3
31.3;3-pt. pct.;33.9
71.2;FT pct.;71.7
CHALK TALK UALR won games against Tennessee State in 2018 and 2019, with the Trojans' 83-67 victory at Nashville in November 2018 representing the program's most recent win in the state of Tennessee. ... Jordan Jefferson has scored in double figures in six straight games, including 19 Thursday night against Tennessee-Martin. ... Myron Gardner is tied for third in the nation with eight double-doubles. Only Joel Soriano (11) of St. John's and Purdue's Zach Edey (10) have more.
-- Mitchell Gladstone