UALR women at Tennessee State

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Gentry Center, Nashville, Tenn.

RECORDS UALR 5-8, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee State 5-7, 0-1

SERIES UALR leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;10.6;3.0

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;10.1;2.8

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;5.8;6.4

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.9;6.3

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;3.0;2.4

COACH Joe Foley (381-222 in 20th season at UALR, 837-303 in 36th season overall)

Tennessee State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Gia Adams, 5-7, So.;14.1;1.9

G Erica Haynes-Overton, 5-6, Sr.;12.6;2.8

G Saniah Parker, 5-9, So.;8.3;4.1

F Lyric Cole, 6-0, So.;6.7;6.6

F Kianni Westbrook, 6-3, Sr.;3.1;3.4

COACH Ty Evans (17-48 in third season at Tennessee State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Tenn. State

47.7;Points for;66.7

58.5;Points against;73.8

-7.2;Rebound margin;-7.1

+1.6;Turnover margin;-4.0

34.6;FG pct.;38.8

17.2;3-pt. pct.;23.7

59.2;FT pct.;69.6

CHALK TALK The only previous meeting between these teams came on Dec. 16, 2002, when UALR won 80-63 in Little Rock. ... Sali Kourouma scored 14 points in her first game in nine months after missing the first semester due to visa issues. ... Tennessee State won 12 games last season after going 0-22 during Coach Ty Evans' first season in 2020-21. ... Tigers guard Gia Adams ranks fourth in the Ohio Valley in scoring at 14.1 points per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone