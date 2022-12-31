Sections
UCA men at Kennesaw State

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:53 a.m.

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE KSU Convention Center, Kennesaw, Ga.

RECORDS UCA 5-8, 0-0; KSU 8-5, 0-0

SERIES Kennesaw State leads 1-0

TV None

RADIOKUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;9.2;5.8

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;16.2;5.1

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.3;2.5

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;4.1;3.5

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.9;6.1

COACH Anthony Boone (29-61 in fourth season at Central Arkansas and overall)

TCU

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Kasen Jennings, 6-3, Jr.;6.9;1.1

G Terrell Burden, 5-10, Sr.;11.2;2.5

G Chris Youngblood, 6-4, Jr.;13.5;4.4

G Brandon Stroud, 6-6, Jr.;7.4;6.7

F Demond Robinson, 6-8, Sr.;8.5;4.8

COACH Amir Abdur-Rahim (27-70 in fourth season at Kennesaw State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;KSU

73.4;Points for;71.7

80.2;Points against;66.2

-0.6;Rebound margin;-0.3

-1.9;Turnover margin;+1.1

41.3;FG pct.;43.5

33.0;3-pt. pct.;38.0

73.5;FT pct.;63.0

CHALK TALK;Year 2 of ASUN play for UCA starts with its second-ever meeting with Kennesaw State. ... Terrell Burden scored a game-high 25 points in last season's 83-72 win by Kennesaw State. ... Both teams enter off losses to Power 5 teams. ... UCA's most recent outing, a 103-57 loss to TCU, was its fourth in a row. ... UCA went 7-9 in conference play last season. It won its opener over Eastern Kentucky.

-- Sam Lane

Print Headline: UCA men at Kennesaw State

