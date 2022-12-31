UCA men at Kennesaw State
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE KSU Convention Center, Kennesaw, Ga.
RECORDS UCA 5-8, 0-0; KSU 8-5, 0-0
SERIES Kennesaw State leads 1-0
TV None
RADIOKUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;9.2;5.8
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;16.2;5.1
G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.3;2.5
F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;4.1;3.5
F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.9;6.1
COACH Anthony Boone (29-61 in fourth season at Central Arkansas and overall)
TCU
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Kasen Jennings, 6-3, Jr.;6.9;1.1
G Terrell Burden, 5-10, Sr.;11.2;2.5
G Chris Youngblood, 6-4, Jr.;13.5;4.4
G Brandon Stroud, 6-6, Jr.;7.4;6.7
F Demond Robinson, 6-8, Sr.;8.5;4.8
COACH Amir Abdur-Rahim (27-70 in fourth season at Kennesaw State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;KSU
73.4;Points for;71.7
80.2;Points against;66.2
-0.6;Rebound margin;-0.3
-1.9;Turnover margin;+1.1
41.3;FG pct.;43.5
33.0;3-pt. pct.;38.0
73.5;FT pct.;63.0
CHALK TALK;Year 2 of ASUN play for UCA starts with its second-ever meeting with Kennesaw State. ... Terrell Burden scored a game-high 25 points in last season's 83-72 win by Kennesaw State. ... Both teams enter off losses to Power 5 teams. ... UCA's most recent outing, a 103-57 loss to TCU, was its fourth in a row. ... UCA went 7-9 in conference play last season. It won its opener over Eastern Kentucky.
-- Sam Lane