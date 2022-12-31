Unfamiliar foes





ATLANTA -- They are titans of the college gridiron, a pair of perennial powerhouses that, amazingly enough, have faced each other only once in their long, storied histories.

Three decades ago, a quaint era before playoffs and RPOs and NIL, Georgia beat Ohio State in a bowl game that meant little more than bragging rights.

They'll be playing for a whole lot more tonight in the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl -- a berth in the national title game.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (13-0) are looking to take the penultimate step toward their second consecutive national championship, having barely broken a sweat on the way to the SEC crown.

No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) is a bit more fortunate to be in this position, having slipped into the final playoff spot without winning its division in the Big Ten.

A resounding loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale knocked the Buckeyes out of contention for their conference title, but made the playoff when USC lost in the Pac-12 championship game.

All of it adds up a thoroughly intriguing semifinal between schools with so much tradition -- from Georgia's Uga mascot to the Ohio State band's dotting of the "i" -- but hardly any face time with each other.

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was asked what he knew about the Bulldogs.

"Before playing them, no familiarity," he replied. "I mean, I've seen them play, but obviously this past week studying them now. I don't know anyone who went there. Nothing really."

Eichenberg's ignorance is understandable.

On New Year's Day in 1993, the Bulldogs completed the best season of the mostly forgettable Ray Goff era with a 21-14 Citrus Bowl victory over the John Cooper-led Buckeyes. It was a smash-mouth game that featured Georgia's Garrison Hearst and Ohio State's Robert Smith each rushing for more than 100 yards and two TDs.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they had a quarterback (Eric Zeier) who could throw the ball, too. The Buckeyes, with now-ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit taking the snaps, completed just 8 of 24 passes for 110 yards with an interception.

"It was a good win for the Dawgs," recalled Will Muschamp, Georgia's co-defensive coordinator who played in that game for his alma mater. "We had a luncheon, and Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room.

"I knew we had a shot to win."

Joking aside, there are no Herbstreits in this one. But both teams feature Heisman Trophy finalists at quarterback -- Georgia's Stetson Bennett vs. Ohio State C.J. Stroud -- and plenty of firepower.

The Buckeyes rank second in the nation at 44.5 points a game, while Georgia checks in at No. 10 with a 39.2-point average.

The big question for Ohio State: Can they match up physically with the bruising Bulldogs?

Georgia is just as comfortable pounding an opponent into submission with its deep group of running backs as it is opening things up for Bennett and a talented collection of pass catchers led by tight end Brock Bowers.

Ohio State faced such a test against Michigan -- and failed miserably. Now, the Buckeyes get the reigning national champs.

"It's football, and you have to play physical," Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said. "Certainly it's going to be the most physical game you've played all season."

Bennett, a former walk-on, could go down as one of the best big-game quarterbacks in college football history.

He has earned offensive MVP honors in his last three postseason contests, completing a cumulative 60 of 85 passes for 811 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions in this year's SEC championship game and last season's two College Football Playoff victories.

Stroud, who was heavily recruited by Georgia before landing at Ohio State, will be facing a Bulldogs defense that gave up 502 yards passing in a 50-30 victory over LSU for the SEC title.

He views that as nothing more than an anomaly in a game that Georgia led comfortably most of the way.

"I'm pretty sure they're not going to let us drop back and do what we want to do," Stroud said. "I'm pretty sure they've been watching film on us and make sure that's something they stop."

Peach Bowl

NO. 1 GEORGIA (13-0) VS. NO. 4 OHIO STATE (11-1)

WHEN (TV) 7 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Georgia by 6

SERIES RECORD Georgia leads 1-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year ago, the Bulldogs claimed their first championship since the 1980 season. Ohio State can reach the national title game for the third time, even though they didn't play for the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes won the inaugural CFP title during the 2014-15 campaign and lost to Alabama in the championship game two seasons ago.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia's pass defense against Ohio State WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. The Bulldogs gave up 502 yards passing against LSU in the SEC championship game -- the most they've surrendered in Kirby Smart's seven years as coach. Even though most of those yards came with Georgia comfortably ahead, it will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can tighten things up against a talented receiving corps that has a Heisman Trophy finalist, C.J. Stroud, delivering the throws.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

OHIO STATE RB Miyan Williams missed much of practice this week with a stomach bug, and there's also the question of an ankle injury he sustained last month against Indiana. Williams sat out one game and had only eight carries for 34 yards in a regular season-ending loss to Michigan. He'll be going against a Georgia defense that has allowed just 77 rushing yards per game, best in the nation.

GEORGIA QB Stetson Bennett. The former walk-on is on the cusp of going down as one the greatest big-game quarterbacks in college football history. He claimed offensive MVP honors in Georgia's two playoff victories a season ago. He did the same in this year's SEC championship game. Over those three contests, Bennett has completed 60 of 85 passes for 811 yards and 9 TDs with no interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia is playing at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- about 75 miles from its Athens campus -- for the third time this season. The Bulldogs opened with a 49-3 victory over Oregon, and romped past LSU 50-30 for the SEC title. ... Ohio State is playing in the Peach Bowl for the first time. ... Georgia is 4-2 in the Peach Bowl, its most recent appearance coming two seasons ago when the Bulldogs defeated Cincinnati 24-21. ... The Buckeyes are hoping to duplicate their run to the national title during the inaugural playoff, when they upset SEC powerhouse Alabama in the Sugar Bowl semifinal and went on to beat Oregon in the title game. ... Ohio State is making its fifth playoff appearance overall. ... Georgia has reached the title game in its two previous CFP appearances, losing to Alabama to end the 2017 season before getting payback against the Crimson Tide a season ago. ... Ohio State ranks second nationally in scoring (44.5 points a game).

