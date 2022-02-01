TELEVISION: 10 things to watch to avoid cold weather, covid





Temperatures are plunging. The omicron variant is still spreading. Given what's going on outside your home and curling up inside in front of the TV — seems like a safe bet for yet another winter.

Hibernating is easier when there is top-quality escapist viewing like HBO's "The Gilded Age."

While it's perfect for a break from current realities, other TV series and specials coming soon are just as suitable for cocooning.

Here are 10 programs that should help you endure February while staving off cabin fever.

"Ozark" (first seven episodes of Season 4 now available on Netflix). Can Marty and Wendy Byrde ever find happiness — or, at minimum, a future that is survivable — after three seasons of descending deeper and deeper into criminal pursuits? Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are back to wrap up their run as America's least fun couple.

"Janet Jackson" (premiered Friday on A&E and Lifetime). The music superstar maintained fairly strict privacy amid the allegations against her late brother Michael and the wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. This two-part documentary promises to tell Jackson's story in her own words.

"We Need to Talk About Cosby" (premiered Sunday on Showtime). Comedian, author and CNN host W. Kamau Bell ("United Shades of America") directed and executive-produced this four-part documentary about someone he admits was one of his heroes. "You know what scares me?," says Bell in the trailer "I feel like I have to have this discussion."

"Celebrity Big Brother" (premieres at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS). Rumors are flying fast and furiously over which B-to-D-list personalities will be competing here. One rumor — that Trump White House adviser Hope Hicks had been chosen — became so viral that misinformation-fighting website snopes.com had to remind everyone that CBS (as of press time) hasn't made any announcements on the cast yet. Whoever the participants are, expect the steady stream of infighting and backbiting to be supremely hate-watchable.

"Murderville" (arrives Thursday on Netflix). It's sort of like a game of Clue, only some of the players are in the dark. Will Arnett is homicide cop Terry Seattle in this scripted murder mystery. Only guest stars on each episode — the list includes Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani and Sharon Stone — won't be in on the script and will be forced to improvise as they attempt to solve the crime. Things sure were easier with the candlesticks and Professor Plum in the Library.

2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies (live at 5:30 a.m. and repeated at 7 p.m. Friday on NBC). The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, delayed from 2020, stirred heated debate over whether they even should have taken place during a pandemic. This year, covid-19 is again the elephant in the room. Still, the games are bound to provide two weeks (and a few more days) of hypnotic entertainment, especially the official kickoff with its parade of athletes from around the world.

"Jeopardy! National College Championship" (premieres at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 on ABC). Mayim Bialik hosts this tournament for 36 undergraduates who'll represent their institutions of higher learning on nine hourlong episodes set to air during February. It's part of the venerable game show's return to normalcy after last year's fiasco of a host search.

Puppy Bowl (2 p.m., Feb 13 on Animal Planet). Admit it. Scrolling Instagram for cute cat and dog videos made last year more bearable and remains a go-to stress reliever. If you're baffled that hordes of people want to attend the 2022 Super Bowl game and surrounding hoopla, focus your viewing energy instead on the 18th year of this canine contest held far from the madding crowd, which will feature more than 100 rescued dogs playing for Team Ruff and Team Fluff. It's definitely a WWBWD event, as in "What Would Betty White Do?"

"Severance" (first two episodes arrive Feb. 18 on Apple TV+). The Great Resignation is reshaping the American workforce as employees decide to leave unsatisfying, underpaying jobs and explore other opportunities. But what if you could have no memories of work when you're home and vice versa? That's the premise of this intriguing, creepy-corporation thriller starring Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette and directed and executive-produced by Ben Stiller.

"Law & Order" (premieres at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 on NBC). Remember life before the pandemic? Way before? Back in 2010, NBC dropped Dick Wolf's intelligent crime procedural that spawned an entire franchise. Now the network is reviving it for a 21st season and, even better, bringing back Sam Waterston as legal eagle Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson as police detective Kevin Bernard. You can go home again, at least in prime time.



