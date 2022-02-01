All the president's women

As the vetting of the next Supreme Court nominee takes place--in public and behind the scenes--a report in The Washington Post reminds that a president named Nixon might have been the first president to appoint a woman to the nation's highest court. But he was thwarted by some folks you might not expect.

Richard Nixon had the opportunity to nominate two judges at the same time in 1971 when two old justices (John Marshall Harlan and Hugo Black) became seriously ill and frail. After their resignations, President Nixon wanted to become the first president to appoint a woman justice. But the Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, a committee of the American Bar Association, was an all-male club. And it didn't recommend a woman.

And for some reason we still can't understand, the chief justice at the time--Warren Burger--visited the attorney general and "read a provisional letter of resignation should Nixon nominate a woman." According to The Post, Nixon went ballistic: "Fine, fine! I accept. I accept it, right now, right now!"

In the end, somebody leaked to the press that the woman Nixon was considering was turned down by the ABA. And the nomination died there. The first woman on the court would have to wait until the Reagan administration a decade later.

Of course, Richard Nixon found his silver lining at the time: He told one of his advisers (caught on tape) that he could take credit for trying to nominate a woman but could blame the defeat on the ABA. "That played right into our hands," he said.

Nixon got to Nixon.