Altercation puts U.S.' prisons on lockdown

WASHINGTON -- The federal prison system has been placed on a nationwide lockdown after two inmates were killed and two others injured Monday in a gang altercation at a federal penitentiary in Texas.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison. The altercation involved members of the MS-13 street gang, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The people could not discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The attack is the latest example of serious violence within the federal Bureau of Prisons. The agency has struggled through a multitude of crises in recent years, including widespread staffing shortages, employee misconduct, a series of escapes and inmate deaths.

The lockdown, instituted at the agency's more than 120 federal prisons across the U.S., was prompted by fears of potential retaliation and concern that violence could spread to other facilities. During a nationwide lockdown, inmates are kept in their cells most of the day, and visitation is canceled. Because of a spike in coronavirus cases in federal prisons, social visits at nearly every facility had been canceled already.

The use of a nationwide lockdown is relatively rare. The agency implemented the measure in April 2020 as coronavirus cases began skyrocketing in prisons nationwide; again after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; and shortly before the inauguration of President Joe Biden later that month.

On Monday, the Bureau of Prisons said officers at the Texas prison observed multiple inmates fighting and responded to secure the area. Two inmates, Andrew Pineda, 34, and Guillermo Riojas, 54, were pronounced dead at a local hospital. Two other prisoners were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.

Several inmates have escaped from the complex in Beaumont in recent years, and union officials have criticized what they've described as a serious staffing crisis at the prison.