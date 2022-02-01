Arkansas justices and appeals judges report 2021 non-state income

Statements of Financial Interest for 2021 were due Monday for members of the state's Supreme Court and those filed showed a range of holdings among members.

Officials are required to report any source of income worth more than $1,000. However, they do not have to disclose exactly how much they earn outside state government, only whether such income falls above the minimum amount or above $12,500. Officials are also required to report business holdings, stocks and other investments, as well as gifts and travel expenses that are paid for from outside state government.

Four of the seven Supreme Court justices' financial reports appeared on the secretary of state's website as of Monday afternoon. In addition to their regular state salaries, the justices reported the following sources of income:

• Chief Justice Dan Kemp had the highest number of reported sources of income with more than 40 listings.

Kemp earned more than $12,500 from the Arkansas Judicial Retirement System and more than $12,500 through his wife, Susan, from the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. He also reported earning more than $1,000 each last year in rent paid by a radio station and a chiropractic clinic.

He or his wife also had more than $12,500 at Centennial Bank in Mountain View. His wife had more than $12,500 in VALIC.

The couple also had more than $12,500 in holdings at First Security Bank in Searcy plus holdings worth more than $1,000 at Star Gap Enterprises LLC in Mountain View.

He and/or his wife and/or their trust also listed multiple stock or investment fund holdings. At least five of them were valued at more than $12,500.

• Justice Karen Baker reported receiving more than $12,500 through her husband, David Hogue, from state retirement income. Her husband also received more than $1,000 from farm income.

The justice or her husband received more than $12,500 each from Dry Fork Mineral Co. LLC, Arkansas Diamond Deferred Compensation Plan and Flywheel, and more than $10,000 from Betterment LLC in New York.

The couple also listed investment in or holding of more than $12,500 each with Vanguard Investment Group, American Century Funds and First Arkansas Bank and Trust.

• Justice Barbara Webb reported her husband Doyle earned more than $12,500 from the attorney general's office, where he served as redistricting director and a special adviser. Doyle Webb also earned more than $12,500 from Cornett-Webb Revocable Trust related to rental income and investments. The trust was also listed as a holding worth more than $12,500.

The couple had more than $12,500 at Regions Bank and had holdings of more than $1,000 in Arkansas Diamond.

• Justice Courtney Rae Hudson's financial interest report listed holdings of Wells Fargo Advantage common stock and ING Value Choice Fund, both valued at more than $1,000, but less than $12,500.

Statements of financial interest were not posted by Justices Rhonda Wood, Shawn Womack and Robin Wynne on the secretary of state's website by Monday afternoon.

Last year, the state's Independent Citizens Commission, which sets salaries for elected state officials, voted to increase pay for judges by 3% for fiscal 2022.

The increase brought the salary of the chief justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court to $205,369.64, up from $199,388.

Associate justices on the state Supreme Court make $190,126.08, up from $184,588.43.