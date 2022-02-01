Arkansas officials report income from 2021 sources outside government

In his annual financial disclosure report, Gov. Asa Hutchinson disclosed that nongovernmental groups, ranging from the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation to his advocacy group America Strong and Free Inc., paid more than $30,000 for food, lodging and travel expenses last year.

The Republican governor also reported he and his wife, Susan, received gifts collectively valued at more than $7,000 last year.

Elected and other high-ranking state officials throughout state government were required to submit financial disclosure reports with the secretary of state's office by the close of business Monday.

Officials are required to report any sources of income worth more than $1,000. However, officials do not have to disclose exactly how much they earn outside state government, only whether such incomes fall above the minimum amount or more than $12,500. Among other things, officials also are required to report lodging and travel expenses that are paid by sources outside state government and gifts.

Beyond his salary as governor, Hutchinson reported receiving more than $12,500 in retirement income last year from the Federal Employees Retirement System, more than $12,500 in dividends and return on investment in B2G Global Strategies Inc. and more than $12,500 in rental property income. He also reported more than $1,000 in dividend income and for the sale of 100 shares of General Electric Co. He is a former federal homeland security undersecretary, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration administrator, congressman and U.S. attorney.

The governor's salary is $158,739 a year.

The governor reported that the nonprofit Arkansas Economic Development Foundation paid the following amounts toward the following economic development trips:

• $11,699.62 in expenses for a trip to Israel, including meals, lodging and travel, in November.

• $1,369.08 in expenses for a trip to Texas, including meals, lodging and travel, in June.

• $340.50 in expenses for a trip to a Fortinet Inc. conference in California in September.

Hutchinson reported that Republican Governors Association paid $3,317.34 in expenses for attending an executive roundtable meeting in Aspen, Colo., in July; $3,136.53 in expenses for he and his wife to attend the association's annual conference in Phoenix in November; and $1,429.59 in expenses for he and his wife to attend the May meeting in Nashville, Tenn.

The Republican Party of Arkansas paid $8,596.30 for two air round trips from Little Rock to Nashville for a Republican Governors Association event, the governor reported.

Hutchinson reported the National Governors Association paid $837.42 in expenses for the association's governor and spouses meeting in Denver in August, and $200 for the governor's round of golf for a fundraising event in September.

The governor also reported that the America Strong and Free nonprofit advocacy group paid $1,028.51 in expenses for a meeting in Dallas, including lodging and travel in October, and $805.36 in expenses for a meeting in Washington, D.C., including lodging and travel, in October.

According to its website, America Strong and Free Inc. is a 501(c)4 group and its mission is become a leading issue advocacy group that engages citizens committed to fiscal conservatism and rational policies focused on strengthening the economy, promoting individual liberty and opportunities, and avoiding the hard rhetoric that divides the nation.

Last year, Hutchinson said he wants to be a "a voice for common-sense conservatism on the national stage" and that's why he set up the America Strong and Free PAC. Through Dec. 31, America Strong and Free PAC reported raising $119,877 in contributions and expenses and spending $39,763.52, including $15,000 in contributions -- $5,000 apiece to U.S. John Boozman of Arkansas and congressional candidates Juan Ciscomani of Arizona and Matt Jacobs of California.

In his financial disclosure report for last year, Hutchinson reported his wife received an honorary gift including attire and various items throughout the year valued at $2,809 from Michael Toccin, and a Christmas gift valued at $375 from Sharrin Jones.

He reported he received an honorary membership at Pinnacle Country Club valued at $2,771.12 in January and a National Governors Association chairman welcome gift, including a golf bag, valued at $1,690 in July from then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Hutchinson succeeded Cuomo as the association's chairman in July. Cuomo announced his resignation as New York's governor in August.

OTHER OFFICERS

In addition to their state salaries, the six other constitutional officers reported the following earnings:

• Beyond her state salary as attorney general, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge reported her husband, Boyce Johnson, earned more than $12,500 last year from Boyce Johnson Farms of Marion and she earned more than $12,500 from the sale of timber last year. Rutledge is a Republican from Maumelle. The attorney general is paid a salary of $146,355 a year.

She reported the Conference of Western Attorneys General of Sacramento, Calif., paid $5,881.01 for her expenses "from national meetings and trainings, including food, lodging and travel" in June, and the Republican Attorneys General Association of Washington, D.C., paid $2,611.48 for her expenses "from national meetings and trainings, including food, lodging and travel" in February.

Rutledge also reported the Alliance Defending Freedom of Scottsdale, Ariz., paid $2,130.18 for her expenses "from national meetings and trainings including food, lodging and travel" in July, and the Family Research Council of Washington, D.C., paid $1,250 for her expenses "from summit including food, lodging and travel," in October.

The Rule of Law Defense Fund of Washington, D.C -- the public policy arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association, paid $281.64 for her expenses "from national meetings and trainings including food, lodging and travel" in February, she reported.

• Besides his state salary as lieutenant governor, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin reported receiving earnings of more than $12,500 last year from his business consulting firm, Black Hawk Strategies, and from his position as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. His salary is $46,704 a year as lieutenant governor.

Griffin, a Republican from Little Rock, also reported the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association paid for his travel and lodging valued at $1,358.97 for a Sept. 21-22 meeting and South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette gave him a belt valued at $165 on Sept. 22.

He also reported receiving tickets to a symphony Christmas concert on Dec. 19 valued at $250 from state Sen. Ben Gilmore, a Republican from Crossett, and a painting valued at more than $100 in April from artist Roberta McGrath.

• Secretary of State John Thurston reported his wife, Joanna, received more than $12,500 last year from Blue Cross and Blue Shield as a nurse.

Thurston, who is an East End Republican, is paid $101,322 a year as the secretary of state.

• State Treasurer Dennis Milligan reported receiving earnings of more than $12,500 last year from The Maples LLC of Alexander as a home developer in construction; and from Milligan Racing & Breeding of Alexander for thoroughbred racing and breeding.

Milligan, a Republican from Benton, is paid $95,693 a year as the state treasurer.

• State Auditor Andrea Lea reported that her husband, Phillip, received more than $12,500 in retirement income last year from the Entergy Inc. Retirement Fund, and more than $12,500 in salary last year from Sirius Technical Services of Theodore, Ala.

Lea, a Republican from Russellville, is paid $95,693 a year as the state auditor.

• Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land reported his wife, Judy, earned more than $12,500 last year as the Cleburne County assessor. Land, a Republican from Heber Springs, also reported more than $12,500 in income from a disbursement from a savings plan and more than $12,500 for his Social Security income.

The land commissioner receives a state salary of $95,693.

LEGISLATIVE LEADERS

Both the Senate president pro tempore and House speaker earn annual salaries of $50,661 a year. Rank and file members earn salaries of $44,356 a year.

In addition to his legislative salary, Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, reported he and his wife, Denise, earned more than $12,500 in income last year from GBU Operations of Texarkana from real estate and rental property employment and more than $12,500 in income last year from Hicksand Inc. of Texarkana for real estate, farming and rental.

He also reported more than $12,500 in income last year from Oak Creek Investment Properties Inc. of Texarkana for real estate and rental property and more than $1,000 in dividend income from Ameritrade.

A report from House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, was not available on the Arkansas secretary of state's website as of 6 p.m. Monday.