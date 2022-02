Hot Springs, circa 1905: The Hale Bath House had been built in 1893 of brick and marble. A marble structure out front seemed to cover a spring, down from which sat three older men. The bathhouse was renovated in 1919 and again in 1930, but today the building is essentially the original, 1893 structure. The marble spring structure is long gone.

