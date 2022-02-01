Asa takes a stand

The news flashed across the computer screen late Saturday afternoon. The chairman of the National Governors Association, a Republican this year under the alternating system, had declared in Washington that Donald Trump should not be the Republican candidate for president in 2024.

What a brave Republican to dare to say that the party ought not to nominate again a former president who refused to accept his court-affirmed defeat and fomented an insurrection by inspiring weirdos to break into the U.S. Capitol.

A poll days before had revealed that 57 percent of Republicans support insurrection. They'd said Trump was their choice for 2024, which was to say the same thing.

Didn't this brave Republican governor understand that he would get attacked personally by the madman in question and perhaps assigned a ridiculing nickname?

But wait. The maker of flashing news was only Asa Hutchinson, Republican governor of Arkansas and newly installed chairman of the NGA. The news bulletin said Hutchinson had spoken to a reporter from the Business Insider who'd pounded out this breaking news.

I sent a message to Hutchinson asking if he hadn't said something like that long before.

"Yes," he replied promptly. "It didn't seem like news to me."

Nearly a year ago, Hutchinson told CNN he wouldn't vote for Trump again. So actually, his Saturday statement was slightly new. Not only was he saying he wouldn't vote for Trump, but now he was saying others shouldn't vote for Trump either.

Full context seems needed: Hutchinson has always been more center-prone than his right-wing reputation. He's not so much centrist on cultural issues or economic theory as on his tendency to honor the law and pragmatism. The National Governors Association exists by charter to provide bipartisan state-level services. Governors generally are less partisan than congressional politicians, on account of having to run states rather than existing merely to bloviate and cast whatever votes they are told to cast by Mitch McConnell or Kevin McCarthy. There are other Republican governors--Larry Hogan in Maryland, Doug Ducey in Arizona, Chris Sununu in New Hampshire--who have distinguished themselves, as has Hutchinson, for pragmatic centrism and Trump resistance. Those guys talk among themselves from time to time about dealing with both viruses bedeviling them, covid and Trump.

On the National Governors Association website, there is this statement from chairman Hutchinson of Arkansas: "If we are going to triumph as a nation, we don't have the luxury of picking a solution based on the party that proposed it. As we meet the challenges of this year, we must continue to flex our collective muscle to find solutions that aren't Republican or Democrat but are American."

On Sunday morning, Hutchinson appeared on "Meet the Press" beside New Jersey's Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, to talk about covid. The governors were respectful. They agreed that covid is likely not to disappear and must become a matter of permanent management for containment, not recurring panic and shutdown.

It was hard to imagine Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sitting with them, just as it was hard to imagine the participation of the likely next governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She's the spawn of Trumpism and would-be imitator of DeSantis' resentment-based, moderate-disdaining governing style.

Sanders professes to seek the governorship of Arkansas to fight the United States as long as it is under the tentative control of Democrats. She says Democrats are bearing down hard on Arkansas to force us to engage in good health practices and tell our children facts about history. When you make it your brand to despise those of the other party, you risk damage to that brand if you sit nicely with someone of the other party.

Electoral politics is a matter of grading on the curve. On the Arkansas curve, mere sanity ranks a C. Asa is a B-plus. Sanders gets a D for disdain and defiance.

Meantime, people are beginning to wonder slightly more seriously whether Hutchinson is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Hutchinson has long believed himself worthy of prominence in national Republican politics. From his experience as a member of Congress and high offices in the George W. Bush administration, he believes he is as smart and qualified as any. And I don't see any argument there.

Trump is the likely nominee if he runs. His Sanders-styled acolytes--DeSantis, Ted Cruz, et al.--would be out of luck. The only hope that Republicans might resist Trump would come through someone who had managed to oppose the monster without suffering the alienation besetting Liz Cheney. Asa is putting himself out there--sort of passively, sort of actively--in case the viability of such a candidacy should emerge.

Asa is making a small bet on a long-shot parlay. The first long shot is that Trump gets his just deserts. The second is that Republicans come to their senses.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



