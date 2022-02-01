Biden aide rips Trump statement





The White House said Monday that former President Donald Trump's assertion that then-Vice President Mike Pence could have "overturned" the election on Jan. 6, 2021, shows "how unfit" the former president is to hold office.

Trump has expressed frustration before that Pence did not use his role to try to reject the electoral votes of several states that President Joe Biden won. But the language in Sunday's statement was among Trump's most explicit in publicly stating his desire.

The statement came in response to ongoing efforts by Congress to make changes to the Electoral Count Act, a law that governs what Congress should do in the case of any disputes about which candidate won in a state. Among the changes under consideration is making it more explicit that the role of the vice president is merely ceremonial.

"If the Vice President [Mike Pence] had 'absolutely no right' to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?" Trump said in his statement. "Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn't exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!"





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/21trump/]





There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in any states in which Biden prevailed, despite repeated claims by Trump to the contrary.

"RINO" refers to "Republicans in name only."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is among the lawmakers involved in bipartisan talks about changes to the Electoral Count Act, an effort that has gained momentum in the wake of Democrats' failure to pass sweeping voting rights legislation.

Among the other changes under consideration is raising the total number of senators and House members required to challenge a state's count.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that Trump's statement was "just a reminder of how unfit he is for office."

"He even attacked his own vice president for not, in his words, having 'overturned the election,'" Psaki said.

Psaki added that Biden is open to changes in the Electoral Count Act but does not view that as a substitute for passing voting rights legislation.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., an outspoken Trump critic who voted to impeach him on a charge of inciting an insurrection, said in a tweet Monday that the former president would try to do it again.

"Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he'd pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election. He'd do it all again if given the chance," wrote Cheney, who is vice chairman of the select House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Trump's latest salvo at Pence, who is considering a 2024 bid for president, came a day after he dangled the prospect of pardons for rioters charged in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol if he is elected president in 2024.

"If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly," Trump said Saturday near the end of a campaign rally in Conroe, Texas. "We will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."



