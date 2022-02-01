Biden grants Qatar designation of major U.S. ally





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday designated Qatar a major non-NATO ally, a largely symbolic honor but one that was meant to convey his administration's gratitude for the tiny Persian Gulf nation's assistance with evacuations from Afghanistan and in ending last year's Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Biden announced the designation during a meeting with the ruling leader of Qatar at the White House. It comes as he looks for the gas-rich nation to step up again to help the West as it faces the prospect of a European energy crunch if Russia invades Ukraine.

"Qatar is a good friend and a reliable partner," Biden said hours before officially informing Congress of the designation. "It's long overdue."

The move could be helpful in Qatar's bid to get U.S. approval for a more than $500 million sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones, a request that has been languishing since 2020.

A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the decision, said the non-NATO ally designation was not tied to Biden's hopes for Qatar to help European allies with an energy contingency plan should Russia invade Ukraine. The official said the designation was for Qatar's help in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Qatar played a central role in aiding last summer's U.S. military evacuations of Afghans who helped the U.S. war effort along with American citizens.





Qatar also hosts the biggest U.S. air base in the Middle East and served as a go-between with the Taliban for the past three administrations as they tried to wind down America's longest war.

Qatar is the 18th country to receive this designation, the last being Brazil in 2019. It provides benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, including eligibility for loan programs and priority delivery of certain military sales.

"We're very happy and proud of this great relationship," said Qatar's ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. "We will continue working together to find ways and means to bring peace in our region."

The country was an essential go-between with Hamas during last year's 11-day conflict that administration officials worried could have turned into a longer and bloodier war.

Now, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed at the Ukraine border, experts say Qatar -- the world's second-biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, or LNG -- is eager to help again but might be able to offer only limited assistance if Russia further disrupts the flow of energy supplies to Europe.

"Qatar sees this as an opportunity to further improve its relationship with the U.S. after Afghanistan,'" said Yesar Al-Maleki, an energy economist at the Middle East Institute in Washington. "But it is going to be very hard to do because there isn't excess supply."

Qatar is already producing at full capacity, with much of its supply under contract to Asia. Even if some Pacific allies of the U.S. -- including India, Japan and South Korea -- are persuaded to divert some contracted LNG orders to Europe, it will have only a small impact in softening the blow, according to energy analysts.

White House officials have been in talks with Asian partners about contingency planning, according to the senior administration official.

Biden and Tamim also used Monday's meeting to discuss Middle East security and the situation in Afghanistan, where humanitarian conditions have deteriorated in the aftermath of last year's U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover. The leaders also discussed U.S. efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

But a possible contingency plan should Russia move to cut Europe from gas supplies was perhaps the most pressing matter on the agenda.

The Biden administration says the still-developing plan won't just lean on "one or two" suppliers. Instead, the effort would require "a multitude of sources" to make up for a Russian cutoff, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Suppliers in Australia -- the world's biggest LNG supplier -- as well as Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States are among those that Biden administration officials have looked to assist if needed.

Natural gas future prices surged last week amid growing market fears that a potential conflict could disrupt Russian exports transiting through Ukraine to Europe. The crunch has been worsened by Russia, which typically supplies about 40% of Europe's natural gas supply, reducing its exports by about 25% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period of 2020 despite high worldwide prices.

