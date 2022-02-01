Boozman campaign takes in $1.1 million in fourth quarter, outshines primary competitors

WASHINGTON -- Republican John Boozman is outpacing his GOP competitors on the fundraising front as he runs for a third term in the U.S. Senate, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Boozman's campaign on Monday announced a fourth-quarter haul of more than $1.1 million as the incumbent faces challengers in the Republican primary this year. The fourth quarter of 2021 covered October, November and December.

The figure brings the campaign's cash-on-hand total to more than $3.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter, according to the FEC filing.

"I'm so appreciative of the support I've received in my campaign to continue serving the state of Arkansas," Boozman said in a statement. "Despite the challenges of 2021, Arkansans remain optimistic."

Republicans are situated "to reclaim leadership this November and get our nation back on track," he said in the statement.

"I look forward to 2022 and earning the support of Arkansans once again to deliver proven, conservative results," Boozman said in the statement.

Boozman is a long-time member of Congress and previously represented the state's 3rd Congressional District.

In 2016, he beat Democrat Conner Eldridge and won about 60% of the vote in the contest.

Boozman faces a primary challenge from Jan Morgan, a gun range owner, and Jake Bequette, a former NFL player.

Bequette's campaign committee reported bringing in more than $276,000 in the fourth quarter and having a cash-on-hand total of more than $411,000 at the end of that period.

In a statement, Bequette said his campaign is being "fueled by Arkansans who are ready for a change."

"I look forward to building on that momentum as we get closer to the May primary election," he said in the statement. "As I travel around the state, it's clear that my message is resonating and the people of Arkansas want a conservative warrior as their Senator, not a do-nothing career politician."

A political committee for Morgan reported a cash-on-hand total of just under $60,000 at the end of the fourth quarter.

The committee reported receiving more than $125,000 in the fourth quarter, but also spent more than $126,000 during that same time period, according to the FEC filing.

Candidates for U.S. House seats in Arkansas also submitted new campaign finance filings to the FEC.

A campaign committee for Conrad Reynolds, who says he is running to challenge incumbent Rep. French Hill in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District, reported a cash-on-hand total of more than $22,000 at the end of the fourth quarter.

The committee, according to the filing, brought in more than $24,000 in total during the fourth quarter. Reynolds, during the fourth quarter, told the Democrat-Gazette he was running for the seat.

A political committee for Rep. Bruce Westerman, who represents the state's 4th Congressional District, reported more than $1.29 million in cash on hand at the end of the covered period, according to the FEC filing.

Not all of Arkansas' congressional candidates had submitted new FEC filings by press time.