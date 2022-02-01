Can't get over the top; Arkansas women fall 85-83 in OT at Tennessee

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped in overtime Monday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, but Coach Mike Neighbors couldn't have been more pleased with his team's grit.

The Razorbacks wiped out a five-point deficit in overtime, but the No. 7 Lady Vols earned a tough 86-83 SEC victory.

Neighbors credited the Lady Volunteers (19-2, 8-1 SEC) for coming up with the big plays.

"This is a Tennessee team that's like the Tennessee teams of old," said Neighbors, whose team never trailed in the first three quarters. "They're back. We've been talking about them all year, but they are back. They're physical. They make you pay for every mistake that you make. They are tenacious on the boards. That wears on you and it got to our legs."

Arkansas (14-7, 4-4) was forced to play the entire second half without leading scorer Makayla Daniels, who suffered a knee injury near the end of the second quarter and did not return. The Razorbacks led by as many as 13 points and still enjoyed a 58-53 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Neighbors was proud of the way the Razorbacks handled adversity of a tough crowd in a storied arena, not to mention being without their leading scorer.

"Every single person just doing a little bit more than they've been asked to do throughout the year just to give us a chance," Neighbors said.

Tennessee's Jordan Horston scored to snap an 83-83 tie with under a minute left in overtime before Arkansas freshman Samara Spencer missed two free throws with 11.5 seconds remaining.

Horston added 1 of 2 free throws to push the lead to 86-83 and Amber Ramirez's potential game-tying three-pointer from the corner was short at the buzzer.

Ramirez finished with a game-high 29 points, including five three-pointers. Arkansas' lone senior hit two free throws with 6.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to secure the seventh tie of the quarter at 75-75. The Razorbacks then forced a Tennessee miss and Erynn Barnum snatched the rebound to force overtime.

The Lady Vols never trailed in the extra period. Sasha Goforth's steal and layup forged an 83-83 tie with 1:21 remaining. However, Arkansas would not score again.

The bigger Lady Vols outrebounded Arkansas 60-40 leading to a 27-6 advantage on second-chance points.

Horston finished with a team-high 24 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds and 6 assists for Tennessee, which bounced back after an upset loss at Auburn on Thursday. Rae Burrell added 21, while 6-6 Tamari Key chipped in 14 despite being held without a field goal for the first three quarters.

Tennessee's size wore on the Razorbacks, Neighbors said. Key grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, while 6-2 Sarah Puckett contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Lady Vols.

"It was a matter of time," Neighbors said. "[Key] made her presence known on the defensive end even when she wasn't scoring. But we had to spend so much energy to keep it from going in there, we probably gave up a couple too many threes.

"[Key] can still dominate the game. She still had 14 (points) and 7 (rebounds). We wanted to make sure it was a different way."

Ramirez played 44 of 45 minutes and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Spencer played 43 minutes with Daniels sidelined. The 5-7 freshman guard added 17 points and four assists. Jersey Wolfenbarger chipped in 13 points and Goforth added 10 more.

Arkansas used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to break away for a 37-26 lead. Ramirez hit a pair of three-pointers in the surge. The Razorback settled for a 41-32 halftime lead.

But Tennessee put together its own 10-2 run to get within 51-48 late in the third quarter. Goforth's three-point play gave Arkansas a 58-53 lead after three quarters. But the Lady Vols used an 8-0 fourth-quarter to run to take their first lead 63-61 on Burrell's steal and layup with 7:47 left.

Arkansas travels to Texas A&M to face former Razorback coach Gary Blair and the Aggies on Thursday to continue SEC play. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. with the game set for the SEC Network.