COLUMNIST: Here are more suggestions for banned books

The New York Daily News

The noble moral crusaders of Tennessee's McMinn County School Board have voted unanimously to remove Art Spiegelman's Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel "Maus" from its English language curriculum, purportedly over concerns that the earnest and agonizing depiction of Polish Jews (cartoon mice) surviving the Nazis (cartoon cats) contains profanity and brief nudity. Of drawn animals.

School board members would apparently prefer their wrenching narratives of persecution, loss, perseverance and the callousness and sadism of which mankind is capable to avoid any icky use of bad words. We understand, and in that vein would like to suggest some additional texts for consideration in the pantheon of shame.

Herman Melville's classic depiction of a man's lifelong vendetta against a white whale sends a bad message to kids about co-existence. Shakespeare can get quite raunchy, and there's an awful lot of blood and death and witches--positively frightening stuff, and indulgent of the occult. The kids in "Lord of the Flies" set a pretty terrible example, and "To Kill a Mockingbird" depicts some themes that can be disturbing to Alabamians.

All in all, it's clear that we've been much too permissive in the books that we allow our teachers to teach and students to use. Children must be protected from these destructive texts.