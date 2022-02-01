County judge's office probed

A recent Arkansas Legislative Audit report that revealed questionable spending by the office of the county judge of Jefferson County is currently under criminal investigation, according to county officials.

A letter from the Arkansas Legislative Joint Audit Committee, to Jefferson County officials and Quorum Court members, states the county paid $70,920 to two individuals for deep cleaning and sanitizing the county buildings due to the covid-19 pandemic during the period of Jan. 1, 2020, through Aug. 26, 2021.

A meeting was held with Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, his chief of staff and other county employees on August 24, 2021. According to the letter, the chief of staff acknowledged hiring the individuals and approving the invoices.

According to the audit findings, the two individuals who were hired for deep cleaning and sanitizing did not appear to have provided cleaning services to other customers or operated an incorporated cleaning business.

According to the letter, the judge's chief of staff was unable to provide any detailed information concerning the qualifications of the individuals or the process for selecting them to provide the cleaning services.

The county clerk also failed to issue an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to one of the individuals who received payments totaling $26,600 in 2020.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, Robinson declined to comment but did say he immediately turned the matter over to the prosecuting attorney's office for investigation.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter said he received a letter dated Dec. 14, 2021, from the Arkansas Legislative Audit regarding the unusual amounts paid regarding the cleaning but had opened up the criminal investigation shortly after Robinson notified him back in August.

"The amount that's there is the amount being investigated to determine if there was anything unusual about that," said Hunter. "The investigation is still pending but the amount is the correct amount from the legislative audit."

According to Hunter, the audit was related to the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

"They do their audit for 2020 and issue their findings in 2021," said Hunter.

Also noted in the audit letter were areas of noncompliance related to the Jefferson County bond and fine account in the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Those findings included:

Monthly bank reconciliations were not performed as required by Arkansas code.

Cash receipts and disbursements journals were not reconciled to deposits and disbursements as shown on the monthly bank statement as required by Arkansas code.

The balance remaining in the Bond and Fine Account of $246,138 was not identified with receipts issued for cases not yet adjudicated as required by Arkansas code.





"The findings of the bond and fine account is a finding that we've had for years and will continue to have that as far as I am concerned because of the history of that account," said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods. "It doesn't mean that the funds are not there. They are there; it's just a matter of reconciling the account."

According to Woods, the restricted account, which pays bonds and collects fines and fees, needs a certified public accountant to do a forensic audit and reconciliation of the account. The internal accounting system, when it comes to reconciliation and checking it against the actual bank receipts, will show money coming out with the money actually still in the account.

"The bond and fine account is a huge account which is utilized to return bonds to individuals who have made all of their court appearances and have bonded out," said Woods. "The law says 90% of their money is returned to them once their case is adjudicated and have successfully completed all of their obligations to the court."

In most cases, according to Woods, the correct address is not provided therefore leaving a balance at the end of the year.

"If the money has not cleared our account, we have an obligation to report that to the treasurer and the treasurer sends it to the secretary of state's office," said Woods, who said funds can be claimed using the Arkansas Treasure Hunt.

Woods said he has consulted with auditors about the recurring finding issue that will continue until they can get an accountant to do a forensic audit and reconciliation of the account.

"For years it was hard to identify where the reconciliation got off track. We got so many people that bond out on a day-to-day basis," said Woods.

Hunter said the findings in the Jefferson County's sheriff's office were not under criminal investigation because there was no crime committed.

Woods said he is exploring his options to help reconcile the account so they can move forward.

"Once it's reconciled. ... We can keep it reconciled," said Woods.

In other findings, a total of $10,597 was withdrawn between January 28, 2020, through February 25, 2020. According to the letter, there were 19 unauthorized withdrawals made from the County Treasurer's Check Warrant Account. Entity personnel discovered the unauthorized withdrawals upon reconciliation of the affected bank account and all funds were recovered from the bank.