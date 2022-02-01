Early voting starts in special Fayetteville City Council election

FAYETTEVILLE -- The three candidates seeking to fill one of the City Council seats representing downtown have different strategies to tackle issues facing Fayetteville.

Leslie Belden, Kristen Scott and Mike Wiederkehr want to serve in one of the two Ward 2 positions. The seat was left open after Matthew Petty resigned in October, citing professional work obligations. Mark Kinion is the other Ward 2 council member.

Early voting in the special election starts today. Election Day is Feb. 8.

Ward 2 covers downtown and most of the University of Arkansas campus. There are 12,200 registered voters in the ward, according to the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Belden, 65, is a Presbyterian pastor and owns development firm Old Buildings LLC with her husband, Ted Belden. Scott, 53, is an assistant professor teaching mainly math and science at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and a former member of the Fayetteville Housing Authority board. Wiederkehr, 65, is retired from work as a municipal government administrator, primarily in Glendale, Calif.

Belden and Wiederkehr both serve on the city's Planning Commission.

On the topic of affordable housing, the candidates agreed the city could take some different approaches.

Belden said she wanted city departments to work more cohesively with developers who present projects that meet the city's housing goals. The process should be simpler if the city wants residences built more densely and closer to services and amenities, she said. Belden said she wanted the city to pursue more partnerships with organizations and nonprofits to build more housing and to establish more parks in neighborhoods.

Scott proposed creating a committee to analyze housing in the city and come up with solutions. The city should clearly define what it means by attainable housing, inventory its existing housing stock and create a plan, she said. Scott said the committee would be made up of representatives in the housing market and other sectors, such as transportation and economic development.

Wiederkehr said he would want to look at specific parts of town where dense development is appropriate and make it easier to build there. The city's zoning codes paint a broad brush of land use, and regulations could be tailored to specific areas, he said. Wiederkehr said developers would be inclined to build in those areas if they had more flexibility, as opposed to a patchwork approach with the same rules all over the city.

As far as budget priorities, the city should focus on expanding its infrastructure to accommodate growth, Wiederkehr said. Traffic management will be critical as more people move to town, he added. Wiederkehr also said the City Council should have a more active role in setting the city's budget every year, instead of the city administration essentially deciding how much money each department gets.

Scott said she wants to work on ways for residents to better understand the budget and how certain amounts of money can only be used for certain purposes. Inflation from the pandemic has caused the cost of projects to rise, and council members should take a measured approach when they inevitably will have to cut some expenditures, she said. A balance must be struck between projects that improve quality of life and help bring revenue to the city and spending on necessary infrastructure projects, she said.

Belden said the city's spending should benefit residents equally. Some parts of town experience persistent flooding, for example, and may not get as much attention as other parts of town that are having a development boom, she said. In Ward 2, the city should work more closely with the university to plan projects and come up with mutually beneficial solutions to parking, transportation and housing, she said.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms. The positions are nonpartisan.

If necessary, a runoff election will be held March 8.

The winner will serve the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2024.

More News

How to vote

Early voting in the special election for the Ward 2 Fayetteville City Council position begins today and runs through Monday, with no voting on Saturday nor Sunday. Voters must be registered in Ward 2 and must vote at the Washington County Clerk’s Office, Suite 300, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day is Feb. 8. Ward 2 voters will be able to vote at any of the voting centers listed below in Washington County from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

• Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

• Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

• Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

• Trinity Methodist Church, 1021 W. Sycamore St., Fayetteville

• Awakening Church, 5763 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

• Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins

• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

• First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale

• Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 U.S. 412 Business, Springdale

Source: Washington County Election Commission