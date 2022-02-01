FDA clears Moderna shot

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the second-most widely used in the United States and the second to receive full regulatory approval.

The vaccine, which can be administered to adults and has been shown to be highly effective at preventing virus infections and severe cases of covid-19, has been in use for more than a year under an emergency-use authorization.





The full approval of Moderna's vaccine, which was widely expected, came roughly five months after the company said it had finalized its application for regulators, and after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, the makers of a similar vaccine, won federal approval in August for use in people 16 and older. That approval set off a cascade of vaccination mandates from institutions that had eagerly awaited the more exhaustive review.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now cleared for use in people 5 and older and could be authorized for even younger children in the next few months.

More than 204 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the United States so far, and nearly 75 million people have been fully vaccinated with it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"While hundreds of millions of doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals under emergency use authorization, we understand that for some individuals, FDA approval of this vaccine may instill additional confidence in making the decision to get vaccinated," Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement Monday.

The CDC panel of vaccine experts is set to meet Friday to review and vote on whether to endorse the approval, as it did with the Pfizer-BioNTech decision.

More than 38 million extra shots of the vaccine have also been administered, according to the CDC. Fully vaccinated adults became eligible for Moderna booster shots in the fall. The CDC now considers three doses of the vaccine, with a third dose given five months after the second, to be an "up to date" regimen for most adults. Some people with weakened immune systems recently became eligible for fourth doses.

The new approval also allows Moderna to market its vaccine under the name Spikevax. It is the first FDA-approved product for the Cambridge, Mass.-based company.

Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine regulator, said in a statement that the review involved independent verification of Moderna's analysis of its vaccine's effectiveness, an FDA analysis of the data and a detailed assessment of the manufacturing procedures.

"The public can be assured that this vaccine was approved in keeping with the FDA's rigorous scientific standards," Marks said.

Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna shot has been tied to serious but rare heart-related side effects -- myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the lining around the heart. Those conditions can also arise from covid-19 itself and are typically mild. The side effects have been shown to be especially prevalent in young men.

Concerns over those side effects led federal regulators to continue reviewing Moderna's application for use of the vaccine in adolescents. Moderna is also studying use of its vaccine in children.

The FDA said Monday that it had conducted a "rigorous evaluation" of the side effects and determined that there was increased risk within a week after a second dose, particularly in men 18 to 24. Available short-term follow-up data suggested that symptoms had resolved in most people, the agency said. Regulators conducted a benefit-risk analysis that showed the benefits of the vaccine still outweighed the risks for all adults.

Regulators significantly sped up their typical pace to fully approve a vaccine, shaving months off a process that experts have said is enormously complex and time-consuming, requiring large teams of FDA reviewers.

Before it approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the FDA came under intense pressure from some public health experts, who accused the agency of an overly plodding review that compromised momentum in the national vaccination campaign. Public polling at the time showed that some Americans would be likelier to get the shot if it were fully approved.

Johnson & Johnson has not yet applied for full approval of its vaccine.

Also Monday, Novavax Inc. formally requested FDA authorization of a different type of covid-19 vaccine, in hopes of becoming the fourth U.S. option.

LONG COVID MYSTERY

In another covid-related development, evidence is mounting that indicates vaccines may reduce chances of contracting so-called long covid that have left patients such as Rebekah Hogan suffering from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities.

Long covid has her questioning her worth as a wife and mother.

"Is this permanent? Is this the new norm?" said the 41-year-old Latham, N.Y., woman, whose three children and husband also have signs of the condition. "I want my life back."

By some estimates, more than a third of covid-19 survivors will develop such lingering problems. Now, with omicron sweeping across the globe, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the bedeviling condition and find treatments before a potential explosion in long covid cases.

Could it be an autoimmune disorder? That could help explain why long covid-19 disproportionately affects women, who are more likely than men to develop autoimmune diseases. Could microclots be the cause of symptoms ranging from memory lapses to discolored toes? That could make sense, since abnormal blood clotting can occur in covid-19.

As these theories and others are tested, there is fresh evidence that vaccination may reduce the chances of developing long covid.

It's too soon to know whether people infected with the highly contagious omicron variant will develop the mysterious constellation of symptoms, usually diagnosed many weeks after the initial illness. But some experts think a wave of long covid is likely and say doctors need to be prepared for it.

With $1 billion from Congress, the National Institutes of Health is funding a vast array of research on the condition. And clinics devoted to studying and treating it are popping up around the world, affiliated with places such as Stanford University in California and University College London.

WHY DOES IT HAPPEN?

Momentum is building around a few key theories.

One is that the infection or remnants of the virus persist past the initial illness, triggering inflammation that leads to long covid.

Another is that latent viruses in the body, such as the Epstein-Barr virus that causes mononucleosis, are reactivated. A recent study in the journal Cell pointed to Epstein-Barr in the blood as one of four possible risk factors, which also include preexisting Type 2 diabetes and the levels of coronavirus RNA and certain antibodies in the blood. Those findings must be confirmed with more research.

A third theory is that autoimmune responses develop after acute covid-19.

In a normal immune response, viral infections activate antibodies that fight invading virus proteins. But sometimes in the aftermath, antibodies remain revved up and mistakenly attack normal cells. That phenomenon is thought to play a role in autoimmune diseases such as lupus and multiple sclerosis.

Justyna Fert-Bober and Dr. Susan Cheng were among researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles who found that some people who have had covid-19, including cases without symptoms, have a variety of these elevated "autoantibodies" up to six months after recovering. Some are the same ones found in people with autoimmune diseases.

Another possibility is that tiny clots play a role in long covid. Many covid-19 patients develop elevated levels of inflammatory molecules that promote abnormal clotting. That can lead to blood clots throughout the body that can cause strokes, heart attacks and dangerous blockages in the legs and arms.

In her lab at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, scientist Resia Pretorius has found microclots in blood samples from patients with covid-19 and in those who later developed long covid. She also found elevated levels of proteins in blood plasma that prevented the normal breakdown of these clots.

She believes these clotting abnormalities persist in many patients after an initial coronavirus infection and that they reduce oxygen distribution to cells and tissue throughout the body, leading to most if not all symptoms that have been linked to long covid.

MOST ARE VULNERABLE

While there's no firm list of symptoms that define the condition, the most common include fatigue, problems with memory and thinking, loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, insomnia, anxiety and depression.

Some of these symptoms may appear during an initial infection but linger or recur a month or more later. Or new ones may develop, lasting for weeks, months or over a year.

Because so many of the symptoms occur with other illnesses, some scientists question whether the coronavirus is always the trigger. Researchers hope their work will provide definitive answers.

Long covid affects adults of all ages as well as children. Research shows it is more prevalent among those who were hospitalized, but also strikes a significant portion who weren't.

Retired flight attendant Jacki Graham's bout with covid-19 at the beginning of the pandemic wasn't bad enough to put her in the hospital. But months later, she experienced breathlessness and a racing heart. She couldn't taste or smell. Her blood pressure shot up.

In the fall of 2020, she became so fatigued that her morning yoga would send her back to bed.

"I'm an early riser, so I'd get up and push myself, but then I was done for the day," said Graham, 64, of Studio City, Calif. "Six months ago, I would have told you covid has ruined my life."

Hogan, the New York nurse, also wasn't hospitalized with covid-19 but has been debilitated since her diagnosis. Her husband, a disabled veteran, and children ages 9, 13 and 15 fell ill soon after and were sick with fever, stomach pains and weakness for about a month. Then all seemed to get a little better until new symptoms appeared.

Hogan's doctors think autoimmune abnormalities and a preexisting connective tissue disorder that causes joint pain may have made her prone to developing the condition.

POTENTIAL ANSWERS

There are no treatments specifically approved for long covid, though some patients get relief from painkillers, drugs used for other conditions, and physical therapy. But more help may be on the horizon.

Immunobiologist Akiko Iwasaki is studying the tantalizing possibility that covid-19 vaccination might reduce long covid symptoms. Her team at Yale University is collaborating with a patient group called Survivor Corps on a study that involves vaccinating previously unvaccinated long covid patients as a possible treatment.

Iwasaki, who is also an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, which supports The Associated Press' Health and Science Department, said she is doing this study because patient groups have reported improvement in some people's long covid symptoms after they got their shots.

Study participant Nancy Rose, 67, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., said many of her symptoms waned after she got vaccinated, though she still has bouts of fatigue and memory loss.

Two recently released studies, one from the U.S. and one from Israel, offer preliminary evidence that being vaccinated before getting covid-19 could help prevent the lingering illness or at least reduce its severity.

Both studies were done before omicron emerged. Neither has been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but outside experts say the results are encouraging.

Information for this article was contributed by Noah Weiland of The New York Times; and by Matthew Perrone, Lauran Neergaard, Laura Ungar and Lindsey Tanner of The Associated Press.