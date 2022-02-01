Fishing regulation booklets available online, hard copy

The latest editions of the Arkansas Fishing Guidebook and Arkansas Trout Fishing Guidebook are en route to sporting goods stores and license vendors across the state. People looking to get the digital version for their computer or smartphone can download their own copy today at www.agfc.com/en/resources/regulations/guidebooks.

This year, anglers will see only two changes to fishing regulations. Both are on a local level concerning fishing destinations that recently underwent renovations to improve the quality of the fishing experience there.

At Mercer Bayou in southwest Arkansas, all game fish must now be released immediately when caught. The bayou saw a prolonged drawdown and deepening of the channel to remove invasive vegetation and reduce the silt that had formed along this backwater of the Sulphur River near Fouke. Now that the bayou is being allowed to refill, biologists are hoping to protect the young game fish in the lake so they can become reestablished and flourish again.

Lake Poinsett also will be catch-and-release fishing only for game fish, with the exception of catfish and bream. These two species have been stocked since this lake's renovation and are in sufficient numbers to allow limited catch-and-keep angling opportunities.

Black bass and crappie populations are building. These were stocked only after the forage base of the lake was established. It may be another year or two before bass and crappie may be harvested from the lake, but biologists hope these species will see excellent growth in the newly renovated lake due to abundant forage and nutrients and low competition from other predator fish.

No regulation changes were proposed or approved for any other fishing locations for the 2022 season.