Food hub backed by Walton family planned for Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The Walton Family Foundation will build a facility for its Northwest Arkansas Food Systems initiative in downtown, city staff told the City Council on Monday.

The council met Monday in a committee of the whole for a discussion of how the city will spend its promised $20 million from the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Doug Sprouse took the opportunity to introduce to the council capital projects that would need to be paid from $19 million in the undesignated reserve funds in the city's budget.

The City Council also agreed to put one of those capital projects on the next council agenda for Feb. 8. Council members will vote on a $1.8 million contract to build the centerpiece amphitheater for the planned redesign of Luther George Park.

Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department, said the initiative's "food hub" will support local farmers with educational opportunities, land, capital and markets. It also will connect with consumers wanting fresh products, she explained.

An email to Nate Green, a spokesperson for the Northwest Arkansas Council, was not answered Monday evening.

Christie said the 10-acre project will sit west of the Springdale Municipal Airport and front on the Razorback Greenway. This might provide the city with an opportunity to sell land it owns on East Emma Avenue, north of the food hub site.

The city in 2018 purchased 2 acres along the northwest corner of the airport for $768,500 and removed three houses from the property. The land was proposed as a site for a new airport terminal.

Sprouse said the possible purchase of the Atco Rubber Products' building on South Powell Street might provide space for a new terminal.

Sprouse said the city approached Atco with an offer to buy the 5-acre property and facilities for $2.5 million. Two connected buildings at the site comprise 60,000 square feet, said Greg Taylor, a Realtor representing the city.

Neil Johnson, chairman of the city's Airport Commission, noted the city could rent space in the building for various airport vendors, such as those who paint, maintain, repair and upholster seats in aircraft.

The council also gave initial approval of paying immediately $2 million toward crafting and building the amphitheater that will sit at the center of Luther George Park. The council will vote on the project during its next regular meeting Feb. 8.

Sam Hollis, president of Milestone Construction, which is building the park, noted the timeline for the canopy of an amphitheater is 18 months, while construction of the park will take just about a year. Starting work now will ensure the amphitheater will be ready when the park is ready to open, he said.

The canopy will be built by CIG Architecture in the Netherlands for an estimated cost of $1.8 million.

In May 2020, the city made an agreement with the Public Facilities Commission to build infrastructure for the city's industrial land along Kendrick Avenue, using street funds from the 2018 bond program.

In return, the commission would repay the city in the form of a $2 million donation to a project of the city's choosing. The City Council chose the park.

The agreement said the commission would pay the donation from proceeds of selling lots in the industrial park.

Jill Dabbs, executive director of Downtown Springdale, said $4 million of the $10 million needed to construct the park has been raised.

Sprouse noted in the next few months he also would ask for approval on several projects in anticipation of another bond issue in 2023 or 2024.

Those included:

• Design engineering of road improvements on North 56th Street from Elm Springs Road to West County Line Road, and improvements of County Line Road to Shaw Family Park. This work will be done in conjunction with the laying of a new water main by Springdale Water Utilities.

• Design and engineering for construction of Don Tyson Parkway east to Habberton Road and improvements to Habberton north to U.S. 412.

• Design and engineering of a new Senior Center on East Emma Avenue near The Jones Center. The city is currently researching this project for inclusion in the American Rescue Plan.

Sprouse noted than any part of proposed bond projects that can be completed using the city's unreserved funds will mean more bond money put to street projects.