Forecasters: Winter storm to bring ice, snow and chance for outages in Arkansas

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday and transition into a wintry mix Wednesday morning in north Arkansas before changing to sleet and snow as the winter system moves southward, according to the National Weather Service.

The most likely areas to experience sleet and snow will be north and west-central Arkansas, where several inches are possible, the weather service said.

Forecasts indicate Little Rock could see between .25 and .75 inches of freezing rain starting as early as Thursday morning, according to Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The freezing rain is expected to shift from rain to sleet or snow by late Thursday in Central Arkansas, Pope said, with the area seeing anywhere from a half-inch to 1 1/2 inches.

Pope said the ice brings the greatest risk of power outages.

“As you get upwards of a half-inch to three-quarters, you see greater frequencies of power issues,” Pope noted.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he also will position eight National Guard teams around the state in preparation for winter weather. He said the 88 National Guard members will be positioned at state trooper headquarters and other central locations.

“They’ve done a tremendous job in a previous ice event that we’ve had,” Hutchinson said during his weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon. “I think it is smart to have those pre-deployed.”

Hutchinson also said he’d signed an executive order to allocate $250,000 in anticipation of recovery efforts.

Temperatures will drop throughout the state over the next few days, with the coldest mornings expected to be Friday and Saturday.

Forecasts indicate Northwest Arkansas could see 11 degrees Friday and 6 degrees Saturday. Little Rock is expected to be in the 20s Friday and in the upper teens Saturday.

