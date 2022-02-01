Forecasts calling for snow, icy conditions across northern Arkansas

Forecasters predict icy weather will move into northern Arkansas this week, with rain beginning tonight before turning into freezing rain and ice Wednesday evening as it makes its way across the state.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Monday for much of northern half of the state, stretching from Fort Smith to Russellville and eastward to Jonesboro. The storm could bring as much as 4 to 6 inches of snow and a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of ice.

The highest potential for significant snow accumulation will be across Northwest and north-central Arkansas, while the highest potential for significant sleet and ice accumulation will be across north-central and northeastern Arkansas.

Snow and ice accumulations could lead to significant and widespread travel problems in some parts of the state. Dangerously cold temperatures are likely and could be worsened by power outages associated with snow and ice.

"You start getting over a quarter of an inch of ice and you start talking about tree limbs coming down, and some of those tree limbs could come down on the power lines," said Thomas Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

National Weather Service forecasters in Tulsa are calling for a half-inch of ice, an inch of sleet and several inches of snow in Northwest Arkansas. Areas north of Fayetteville are expected to see heavier snow amounts, according to the Tulsa weather service.

David Stults, director of the Office of Emergency Management in Baxter County, said he anticipates power outages from ice this week. He said a shelter will be open Wednesday at Real Life Church in Mountain Home.

Stults said he anticipates it will be the biggest storm to hit the county since 2013, when heavy snow and ice covered northern Arkansas.

"Any time there's weather like that, you know, you get accumulation on the ground," Stults said. "The driving just gets a lot worse."

Justin Drittler, director of the Pope County Office of Emergency Management, said electric utility workers were clearing trees branches Monday in anticipation of the storm.

With a wide range in elevation in the county, Drittler said he expects less snow and ice to accumulate in the more populated parts of Pope County around Russellville than in the northern area in the Ozark Mountains.

"Really for us, we kind of go from one extreme to the other," Drittler said. "In the southern part of the county, in the valley, it usually doesn't get as bad as it does up in the mountains."

While road crews are preparing to salt county roads, dangerous driving conditions often make it hard for people who need shelter if the power goes out. Drittler said the county will wait to open shelters "as close as we can to the affected area."

Wind gusts of 15 to 30 mph also could knock out power in Northwest Arkansas, along with freezing wind chills.

"It's not just the half of an inch of ice, but after the fact they're still forecasting extreme cold and heavy winds," said Michael Waddle, Benton County's director of emergency management. "So any time you get that weight on power lines and trees, then we definitely have the probability of electric disruption."

Rain is expected to begin tonight in Central Arkansas eventually turn into sleet, freezing rain and perhaps snow Wednesday. Forecasters also said there is a possibility of ice in Central Arkansas -- albeit less severe than in north Arkansas -- with Little Rock, Russellville and Searcy potentially seeing around a 10th of an inch.

The National Weather Services noted Monday that forecasts will likely change in the next couple of days, saying "there is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast."

Dylan Cooper, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said accumulation totals are hard to forecast, and while there are more concerns about north Arkansas, but "the Little Rock area is not out of the woods."

Jones said south Arkansas is likely to avoid most, if not all, of the freezing rain, but there remains a chance of freezing rain Thursday.

Models on Monday afternoon showed colder air could drift father south than originally thought, which could lead to freezing rain stretching south of the Little Rock area, Cooper said.

"Get ready for whiplash," Cooper said of the forecast. "It's probably going to go back and forth a few more times before we can really nail down the specifics."