Forgetting history

One cliché about history that even every quarter-wit school board member with secret political ambitions can spout is that if you don't learn from it then you're bound to repeat it. Like most clichés, that's reductive. History is more like mist rising off a river in the morning than a granite tombstone rooted in the Earth.

History is not solid, but an argument without end. Some people might say it's illusory, shaped by victors to explain, excuse or obscure whatever expedient atrocities they might have committed. History is not a science but an art, a subjective impulse, created by a self-regarding species that craves sense-making narratives--sometimes just the story most of us have agreed we can live with this week. But save the nuance for those who can appreciate it and not waste it on the quarter-wit school board members we're theoretically addressing.

One reason to know about history is to discover what bad people did, so we won't do those things again. Like genocides or trying to prevent people from thinking their own thoughts. Because the people that try to do those things end up on the bad side of the ledger, if not strung up upside-down from lamp posts in the city center. History doesn't work out well for people who would ban books.

Some people don't care about being on the right side of history. For some, the short term is the only term.

For all I know, the members of the McMinn County school board in Tennessee who voted to remove Art Spiegelman's "Maus" from a middle school library aren't the sort of bad people who want to sanitize and censor the world in order to control the heads and hearts of little children for whom they're supposed to be looking out. I'm sure most of them don't want genocides, or at least wouldn't cop to those desires in mixed company. Probably they're just dainty people who haven't entirely thought the situation through.

"Maus" is the story of an elderly, prickly Jewish man living in Queens, N.Y., holding a series of interviews with his cartoonist son about his life in Poland in the years before World War II and his experience in Auschwitz during the Holocaust. His name is Vladek Spiegelman and his son's name is Art.

In his book Spiegelman draws the Jews as mice, the Nazis as cats, and the Poles as pigs. But the resultant text is anything but Disney-fied. It is as true a story as its author could muster, told in graphic form, with anthropomorphized animals taking the place of human characters. It may be the most important book published in my lifetime.

Because it doesn't take much foresight to see that to ban a book is an act as stupid as it is cowardly, for prohibition imbues the forbidden with talismanic allure. Basically you're telling your average eighth grader: This is a thing with power, a thing you may not possess. So what average eighth grader isn't going to want to possess it after that?

And quarter-wit school board members, guess what? There's this thing called Google. And it says it took me exactly 0.42 seconds to find a free downloadable copy of Spiegelman's masterpiece on the Internet. I didn't download it, because I already have copies of 1986's "Maus I," 1992's "Maus II" and a first edition of 2011's "Meta Maus: A Look Inside a Modern Classic," which includes a hyperlinked DVD with all kinds of bonus material related to one of the greatest works of literature of the 20th century that just happens to be a graphic novel.

And because it's wrong to steal.

But I have heard rumors that your average eighth grader might not think that downloading someone else's intellectual property off the Internet is all that big a deal.

If I still had Art Spiegelman's email address I would shoot him off a query to ask him how he'd feel about an average eighth grader pirating a copy of his book off the Internet. Maybe he'd be in solidarity with the little punk. Authors don't get royalties when their books get checked out of the library anyway.

We could even hope that some of those ordinary eighth graders could just pop by the family bookcase and pull a copy of "Maus" down off the shelf. It is the sort of book with which every American who pretends to be interested in history ought to be intimately familiar.

So that they might stand a chance of not aping the bad guys.

The quarter-wit McMinn County school board members don't see it that way, and that is their right. But if I was trying to hide something from your average eighth grader, I could think of worse ways to accomplish that than putting it in a book and sticking that book in the racks of a middle school library.

I don't remember there being much talk about banning great works of literature when I was in eighth grade, but my experience might be atypical. That was the year we had Joseph S. Lobenthal Jr., the author of "Growing Up Clean in America," which is basically a how-to book written for juvenile delinquents who wanted to escape the legal consequences of their mischief, speak to a school assembly.

But when I was in ninth grade, half a continent away from southern California, I remember checking out Dan Jenkins' "Semi-Tough" from the Airline High School library. I checked it out because I thought it was about football, which is probably what the members of the Bossier Parish School Board who didn't try to ban it from the library thought too.

But it wasn't. It was what you call a satire on American mores and hypocrisy that used the sort of language that would cause quarter-wit school board members with secret political ambitions to call for it to be banned.

Nobody did, probably because nobody read it other than me and all of my friends who I could convince to actually read a book. (One basketball buddy of mine wouldn't read it on principle. He had taken a vow never to read an entire "word book" no matter how funny or smutty it was. I don't think he'd been interested even if the school board had banned "Semi-Tough.")

I can defend "Semi-Tough," which I recently reread. Jenkins was a limited-purpose genius and while his characters said racist, sexist and spectacularly vulgar things, they were semi-progressive free thinkers who weren't bound to end up on the wrong side of history.

But I can also see why some parents might not want it on the assigned reading list and why you might want to slap the equivalent of an R-rating on it. I don't think your average eighth grader would get much out of it other than a case of the giggles, but I wouldn't try to stop anyone who is interested from reading it. (Better "Semi-Tough" than the YA pablum.)

On the other hand, I think "Maus" ought to be taught in our public schools.

Because it is history. Because it shows us what bad people do, so we can avoid doing those things. Like banning books.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.