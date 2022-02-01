Four Oaklawnstakes races have statuses elevated

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort announced Monday that four of its racetrack's stakes races had their statuses elevated by the American Graded Stakes Committee on Friday.

The 1 1/16-mile Essex Handicap, the Oaklawn Mile, and the 6-furlong Whitmore Stakes, each for horses 4-years old and up, will receive Grade III status this season. The 1 1/2-mile Temperence Hill for horses 4-years old and up will advance in status from non-listed to listed-black type.

The Temperence Hill's advancement positions it for graded-stakes status consideration.

"We want to thank the American Graded Stakes Committee for upgrading these four deserving stakes," Oaklawn General Manager Wayne Smith said. "Oaklawn has set a professional standard for thoroughbred racing, and these upgrades are further evidence of that. We continue to take racing to a whole new level."

The Essex has been run at Oaklawn since 1948, the Oaklawn Mile since 2019, and the Whitmore, formerly the Hot Springs, since 1944. The first running of the Temperence Hill was in 2020.

Longtime Oaklawn trainer Ron Moquett trained the Whitmore Stakes' namesake throughout the sprint champion's career. Whitmore was retired last summer with a career record of 15-13-5 in 43 races and earnings of $4,502,350. Whitmore won the Eclipse Award as champion sprinter after the 2020 season. He won Oaklawn's Grade III 6-furlong Count Fleet Sprint Handicap in 2020, 2018, and 2017, and the Grade I Breeders' Cup 6-furlong Sprint at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., in 2020.

"I'm tickled to death," Moquett said. "I'm partial, so of course, I think his namesake race is deserving of that, but in fairness, looking at the race and figuring out all the good horses that have run in that sucker, it should've been a Grade III many years ago."

Moquett said Oaklawn's position in national and worldwide racing warranted an upgrade in the status of many of its stakes races.

"I just think this is the most underrated racing in the country," Moquett said. "It's not me being partial or biased, it's me going to other places. I see claiming horses winning a Grade II up at Belmont, and I see five-horse fields with three of them trained by the same trainer at Santa Anita. I'm not saying they're not good horses, but I just say it's tougher to win here, day-in and day-out, in the majority of these races."