Freshmen Banchero, Griffin power No. 9 Duke over Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 21 points, fellow classmate A.J. Griffin added 13 and each had a team-high nine rebounds as No. 9 Duke handed Notre Dame its first home loss of the season in a 57-43 Atlantic Coast Conference rout Monday night.

The Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 ACC) pulled into a first-place tie with idle Miami with their fourth straight victory for Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is retiring at the conclusion of the season and was making his final appearance at the sold out Purcell Pavilion against his former protege, Mike Brey. Notre Dame, which entered the game 9-0 at home this season with victories over Kentucky and North Carolina (14-7, 7-3), saw its four-game winning streak end.

Graduate transfer Paul Atkinson was the only Irish player in double figures with 14 points and had nine rebounds. Leading scorers Blake Wesley and Dane Goodwin, who were each averaging 15 points or more this season, were held to six and zero points. Goodwin, who had scored at least one point in 86 straight games, had entered the game with 20 double-digit scoring efforts this season.

The Blue Devils, who shot 39.4%, outrebounded the smaller Irish 51-36 with the 6-foot-10 Banchero, the 6-6 Griffin and 6-9 Theo John each having nine and 7-1 Mark Williams adding eight. The height advantage also contributed to Notre Dame's 27.9% shooting (17 of 61) effort.

The game was the makeup of a Jan. 1 game postponed by covid concerns in the Duke program, and Notre Dame led just once at 2-0.

The Blue Devils scored the next seven points and gradually increased their lead against the poor-shooting Irish (18.8%). Notre Dame closed the deficit to four, 18-14, on a pair of Atkinson dunks off Prentiss Hubbs feeds with 4:47 remaining in the half. But Duke finished on a 9-0 run to lead at halftime 27-14.

Duke doubled the score to 40-20 on a Banchero dunk with 14:42 to play and was in control the rest of the way.

NO. 8 BAYLOR 81,

WEST VIRGINIA 77

WACO, Texas -- James Akinjo scored 25 points and Matthew Mayer had all nine of his points in the closing minutes while putting No. 8 Baylor ahead to stay as the Bears overcame West Virginia.

Mayer hadn't scored until his layup with 3:27 left to break a 66-66 tie, and put the Bears (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) in the lead for good. Jeremy Sochan had a steal in the backcourt and passed ahead to Mayer, who seconds later rebounded Sochan's second missed free throw and made a strong inside basket. He later added a three-pointer.

Taz Sherman, a Texas native, had a career-high 29 points with six three-pointers to lead the Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6), who have their first six-game losing streak since the end of the 2012-13 season. Sean McNeil added 16 points.

TOP 25 WOMEN

N0. 6 MICHIGAN 65,

NO. 5 INDIANA 50

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, Emily Kiser grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and No. 6 Michigan beat fifth-ranked Indiana for its second win over a top-five opponent this season.

Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each added 11 points for Michigan (19-2, 10-1 Big Ten). The Wolverines battled turnover issues with 25, but used a 52-20 advantage on the glass for 14 second-chance points.

Michigan led 32-30 at halftime despite turning it over 17 times.

Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 16 points and eight steals for Indiana (14-3, 6-1).

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 92,

NO. 21 IOWA 88

Taylor Mikesell scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 18 and No. 23 Ohio State outlasted No. 21 Iowa.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 43 points, one shy of her career high, but missed a three-pointer that could have tied the score in the final minute. She made seven three-pointers and also had 7 assists and 7 turnovers. Monika Czinano had 23 points, making 11 of 13 shots, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes (14-5).

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 17 points for Ohio State (16-4) and Braxtin Miller had 10 points.

