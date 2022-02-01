DEAR HELOISE: A plumber once told me the best way to clean a garbage disposal is to get a large glass of ice. Turn the water on warm, turn the garbage disposal on and slowly pour the ice into it. The ice will hit the blades and loosen any material that might be on them.

The ice hitting the running garbage disposal blades will make a lot of noise, but this normal. The water will flush the debris down the drain. You can also fill the sink about half full with very warm water. Remove the stopper and let the water flush any residue down the drain.

-- D. Hansel, Houston

DEAR HELOISE: A reader who suggested scanning documents and pictures and storing them on a thumb drive is mistaken about their longevity and durability. Thumb drives constantly get lost, and unless you are careful to buy only from the very best tier of thumb drive, it is very possibly defective, counterfeit or has a storage capacity different from the markings. Thumb drives are often used for virus distribution. Their file structure is very high risk and can never be considered as truly secure.

An infinitely better solution is some form of cloud storage from Apple, Google, Amazon or one of the other highly reputable cloud storage servers. The secure login credentials can be left in a password manager to which heirs or spouses have access.

-- Ray A., via email

DEAR HELOISE: While you can use baking soda to help with the smell in the litter box, I've found something that works just as well for the smell and can be used as litter, too. I found that alfalfa pellets work great both as a litter and to control the smell.

Of course, not everyone is near a place that sells animal food for horses or other farm animals, but at my local feed store, I can get a 50-pound bag for about $13, which is much cheaper than lots of cat litter. I then mix this in with some cat litter, maybe three-quarter pellets to one-quarter cat litter. The pellets absorb the urine very well, and in the process, control the smell, too.

-- Cathy Z., Harwinton, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: I just read the tip from Bonnie Waterhouse, who said her feet are cold and she uses her hair dryer to warm her shoes before she puts them on. Like Bonnie, I don't like being cold either. When I take a shower in the evening, I put a pair of sweatpants and sweatshirt in the dryer, which is in the little utility room across from the bathroom. I dry off quickly and then grab my clothes, and they are nice and toasty. It is like a warm hug for your body.

-- L.L., Branson

DEAR HELOISE: I live in a condo and share washers and dryers in the basement of our building with my six neighbors. I didn't like carrying a large container of detergent down the stairway, so I filled a small jar with a screw top and put it in my laundry bag. The jar holds enough for six to eight washes, then I refill.

-- P.R. in New Hampshire

DEAR HELOISE: Sprinkle raisins with enough flour or the cake mix to just coat them. Then add to the recipe. This will keep the raisins distributed in the batter without sinking. Happy baking.

-- Robyn H. in California

