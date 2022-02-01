Hogs' 6-game run spurred by starters

FAYETTEVILLE -- During the 2019-20 season, Eric Musselman's first as the University of Arkansas basketball coach, the Razorbacks started four guards with Adrio Bailey being their big man at 6-6.

Two years later, Arkansas is winning with a starting lineup of four players 6-6 or taller and 6-2 senior JD Notae as the only true guard.

Musselman said coaching at the pro level for 25 years in the NBA, CBA and G League has helped him figure out how best to utilize his roster as the season progresses.





In pro basketball there are trades, free-agent signings, players being cut and added.

"In the NBA or minor leagues, you're used to changing rosters and trying to figure out what's good for your team," Musselman said.

"Usually you're thinking about, 'How do you get your five best players out there?

"But this year has been a little bit more, 'How do you come up with more of an identity and a style of play?' That bigger lineup has given us that."

The lineup of Notae, 6-10 sophomore Jaylin Williams and 6-6 seniors Au'Diese Toney, Trey Wade and Stanley Umude figure to start for the sixth consecutive game when the Razorbacks (16-5, 5-3 SEC) play Georgia (6-15, 1-7) in Stegeman Coliseum at 6 p.m. Central on Wednesday.





Arkansas began its six-game winning streak with an 87-43 pounding of Missouri in which 6-7 junior Kamani Johnson joined Notae, Williams, Toney and Wade in the lineup. Johnson injured his ankle against Missouri and missed the next two games with Umude taking his place as a starter.

With a six-game winning streak after being 0-3 in SEC play, Musselman has found a combination that works.

"To me, I think we've just got five on the court that are ready to play, ready to hustle, ready to defend," said Williams, who is averaging 12.5 points and 9.9 rebounds in SEC games and had 12 and 15 in Arkansas' 77-68 victory over West Virginia on Saturday. "We're all unselfish guys, so we go out there and do whatever the team needs.

"We know JD is going to get us a bucket. We know Au'Diese is going to defend, Trey's going to play smart, Stan's going to get a bucket.

"We all know what we can do and we are just ready to play with each other."

Musselman pointed to Wade as a catalyst for the winning streak.

"I think when you take a 360-degree view and look at your team and where we were after we'd lost three games in a row, maybe Trey just became a guy that was an impact player," Musselman said. " We didn't really didn't have that piece figured out of how he would fit with the other four guys.

"He's been real critical to us in a lot of our defensive situations that have happened over the last six games as we game plan and prepare for an upcoming opponent."

During the winning streak, Arkansas' opponents have averaged 35.4% shooting, 25.8% on three-pointers, 59.3 points and 16.5 turnovers.

In the prior 15 games, opponents averaged 44.0% shooting, 36.6% on three-pointers, 71.9 points and 14.7 turnovers.

"Coach kept preaching to us about that," Toney, a transfer from Pittsburgh, said of struggling on defense. "We just said enough was enough and we came together and started racking up stops."

Musselman said in their first season in the program, Wade, Toney and Umude "have figured out what we want done."

Toney's perimeter defense, Musselman said, has been much improved.

"Au'Diese wasn't contesting threes like we wanted," Musselman said. "He was giving up a little bit too much air space against shooters.

"Stan, we were very honest in postgame assessments that he needed to rebound better, especially defensive rebounding, as well as defend.

"You're talking about Stan was strictly a four and playing a little bit of five early in the year. Now he's played almost exclusively at the small forward spot, so his defensive assignments have become more perimeter-oriented and what you would consider harder defensive assignments.

"Yet his productivity defensively has grown, and he's actually playing better defense as a three-man than he was at the four or even some small-ball five."

Notae, averaging 20.6 points and 4.0 assists in SEC play, has been the Razorbacks' primary ball-handler, but the rest of the starting lineup also has shown good skills on offense.

Williams has 64 assists compared to 43 turnovers. His 1.49 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 12th in the SEC.

"It's happened in games where Jaylin has actually brought the ball up for us and initiated offense," Musselman said.

Musselman said the starters have done a good job of keeping the ball moving.

"I call it a team-friendly style, because all five of those guys are willing to share the ball," Musselman said. "I don't feel like any of those five guys are over-dribbling."

The Razorbacks have gotten off to good starts offensively during their winning streak, leading Missouri 26-3, Texas A&M 20-4, Ole Miss 11-4 and West Virginia 16-5.

Opponents have rallied late in games, including West Virginia's 16-2 run that cut Arkansas' lead to 64-59, but digging out of big holes takes a toll.

"We were out of gas," West Virginia Coach Bob Huggins said of the Mountaineers' comeback falling short. "You're asking guys to run around and double team and trap and force plays at one end and then say, 'Hey, by the way, run off these three screens and get open and make a shot.' It's not easy."

Musselman said he never expected in the preseason to be starting the current lineup.

"As my wife said, 'You're the dummy that didn't figure this out 10 games ago,' " Musselman said. "But in all reality, nobody on our coaching staff, no one in the building, nobody said, "Hey, let's try this thing.' "

Musselman said he drew inspiration from his father, the late Bill Musselman, who coached in the NBA, ABA and in college.

"I was being honest when I said, 'What would my dad do when we were struggling?' " Musselman said. "Because he was my idol.

"I know what he would have done. He would have just played the five biggest, strongest, most physical guys that you could put out there and not care about the position."





Up next

Arkansas men at Georgia

WHEN 6 p.m. Central on Wednesday

WHERE Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Ga.

RECORDS Arkansas 16-5, 5-3 SEC. Georgia 6-15, 1-7

SERIES Arkansas leads 24-16

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPNU







