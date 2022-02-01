Hogs find way into seedings

FROM TOP TO BOTTOM

RANK;LAST WEEK;NET;TEAM (RECORDS);COMMENT

1;1;6;Auburn (20-1, 8-0);Home vs. Bama then at Georgia

2;2;7;Kentucky (17-4, 6-2);Best Challenge win at Kansas

3;4;22;Alabama (14-7, 4-4);Has beaten 3 Final 4 teams from '21

4;8;46;Arkansas (16-5, 5-3);Last 6 games: 35.4% defensive FG

5;3;12;Tennessee (14-6, 5-3);Missed last FG to foil big rally at Texas

6;6;14;LSU (16-5, 4-4);Tigers have lost 4 of 5 after hot start

7;5;65;Texas A&M (15-6, 4-4);Good vibes blunted with 'L' streak

8;7;50; Miss. State (13-7, 4-3);Faces S. Carolina, at Hogs this week

9;9;41;Florida (13-8, 3-5);Injury to Castlelton has been problematic

10;13;97;South Carolina (13-7, 4-4);Winning streak up to 3 games

11;11;116;Ole Miss (11-10, 2-6);1st-time Challenge winner over K-State

12;10;160;Missouri (8-12, 2-5);Up-and-down performances of late

13;12;90;Vanderbilt (11-9, 3-5);2-5 since upset win at Arkansas

14;14;213;Georgia (6-15, 1-7);8-point loss to Vandy a real downer

The NCAA NET Rankings, an acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, factor in game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

Alabama at Auburn, 8 p.m. Central tonight (ESPN)

This is a rematch of Auburn's 81-77 win at Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 11. Will the Bama that lost to Georgia or beat Baylor show up? Because the latter could challenge the Tigers' 17-game winning streak.

QUOTEBOOK

"I've done this a long time and I've been in many of these games on the road where it's [ESPN College] Game Day. I told the team, 'All the pressure is on the other team. If you play for 40 minutes, watch what happens.'" -- Kentucky Coach John Calipari after his team's 80-62 win at No. 5 Kansas

"I'm never gonna give up on a team. I think we had some heartfelt conversations in the locker room. I think some guys know that stuff needs to be changed." -- Alabama Coach Nate Oats after his team's 82-76 loss at Georgia last Tuesday

"I was telling on the radio just now that I think [Texas Tech] is the best team in their league. They've got to be one of the best teams in the country, and I'd be surprised if they're not an Elite Eight, Final Four team." -- Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland after a 26-point loss at Texas Tech

By the numbers

15

Double-doubles for Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe this season, eight more than the next highest for an SEC player, Auburn's Walker Kessler

22

Turnovers by Mississippi State in its 76-50 loss at No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday

46.1

Field goal percentage for Georgia opponents, easily the highest in the SEC and well above that for opponents of Missouri, which is second-highest at 43.8%

--------------------------------

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas moved off the proverbial "bubble" for noted CBSSports.com's veteran Jerry Palm, who had the Razorbacks solidly in his projected field on Monday with a No. 9 seed.

The Razorbacks, who have won six consecutive games, including a 77-68 defeat of West Virginia in Saturday's SEC/Big 12 Challenge, were one of six SEC teams in Palm's projection.

Arkansas joined overall top seed Auburn, 3 seeds Kentucky and LSU, 5 seed Alabama and 6 seed Tennessee.

Mississippi State, which is 50th in Monday's NET rankings, is one of his first four teams out of his bracket, along with BYU (NET 33), Wake Forest (43) and Oregon (58).

Arkansas State University is a 15 seed, matched with 2 seed Purdue in his projection.

ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi is not updating his bracket on Mondays this season. In his last projection heading into the weekend, Lunardi had Auburn as the overall top seed and all kinds of SEC action in his "bubble" territory.

He had Arkansas as one of the last four byes, plus Florida and Mississippi State among the first four out and Texas A&M among the next four out.

Lunardi's projection also had six SEC teams: 1 seed Auburn, 3 seed Kentucky, 4 seed Tennessee, 5 seeds Alabama and LSU and 11 seed Arkansas.

The website teamrankings.com projects Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Alabama and Tennessee with 100% chances of making the NCAA field, Arkansas with a 64% chance, Mississippi State with a 63% chance and Florida with a 55% chance. That site slotted Auburn as the top 1 seed, had Kentucky as a 3 seed and bunched Alabama, LSU and Tennessee in the group of 5 seeds with Providence. It also had Arkansas in the 9 seeds, and Mississippi State and Florida with the 11 seeds.

Up 7

Kentucky jumped up seven spots to No. 5 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll following its 80-62 trouncing of Kansas on the road on Saturday.

The Wildcats (17-4) made the biggest jump of any team in the poll, just ahead of Illinois, which moved from 24th to 18th. The Jayhawks dropped five spots to No. 10.

Kansas had an 18-game home winning streak and a 286-15 home record during the 18-year tenure of Coach Bill Self before the Wildcats' big win.

The Wildcats won the rebounding battle 41-29, with Oscar Tshiebwe accounting for more than a third of his team's rebound with 14.

"Their guys got to a level that we couldn't get to," Kansas Coach Bill Self said. "When you get into a jumping contest with those dudes, we couldn't compete."

Road wins

Auburn leads all SEC teams, as expected, with a 4-0 road record in league play. The No. 1 Tigers have wins at South Carolina, Alabama, Ole Miss and Missouri. The last of those was a 55-54 decision at Mizzou Arena last Tuesday, the day after Auburn earned the first No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press top 25 in school history.

No other SEC team has a winning road record in league play. However, there are five teams with a 2-2 mark in conference road games: Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Alabama, Florida, LSU and Tennessee are all 1-3.

Winless in conference road games: Georgia (0-5), Ole Miss (0-3), Mississippi State (0-3) and Missouri (0-3).

Home losses

Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee are the SEC's only remaining teams which are unbeaten at home in league play. All of those teams have 4-0 home records.

The group with 3-1 home records and their loss: Alabama (Auburn), Arkansas (Vanderbilt), LSU (Arkansas).

Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M have all gone 2-2 in league home games. Ole Miss is 2-3, Georgia and Missouri are both 1-2 and Vanderbilt is a league-worst 1-3.

Challenge check

The only winless team in the history of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge got off the mat on Saturday and finally claimed a "W," as Ole Miss upended Big 12 also-ran Kansas State in Oxford, Miss. The Rebels are now 1-6 in the Challenge.

Baylor, the only team that had fewer than two losses in the Challenge, took one on the chin with Saturday's 87-78 loss at Alabama. The defending NCAA champion Bears, playing without sixth man LJ Cryer due to foot soreness, lost to the team that fell earlier in the week at Georgia, demonstrably the worst team in the SEC. Baylor dropped to 7-2, which is still the best record in the nine-year event, just ahead of Oklahoma (6-3) and Oklahoma State (6-3), who also lost on Saturday.

Florida's 81-72 comeback victory over Oklahoma State gave the Gators a 6-3 mark in the challenge, best in the SEC as the only league school to compete in every one of the events.

The SEC has now won two in a row, three of the last five and is 3-1-2 in the last six Challenges. The Big 12 still maintains an overall lead of 48-41.

West Virginia fell to 2-7 with its 77-68 loss to Arkansas, the worst record among Big 12 teams in the event by a game over Kansas State (3-6).

Bad and good

Alabama had a drastic reversal in results last week.

After the Crimson Tide fell 82-76 at Georgia last Tuesday, giving the Bulldogs their first conference win, they rebounded to stun No. 4 Baylor 87-78 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide shot a season-high 59.2% in the victory, which was the defending SEC champions' fifth win over a team ranked in the top 15.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats said he had some "heartfelt" conversations in the locker room in Athens, Ga., about the direction and potential of the team.

"We referenced UCLA losing four straight before they went on a run and were one play away from playing in the national championship game," said Oats, whose team was eliminated by the Bruins from the NCAA Tournament last year.

"They lost four games in a row, three in a row to close the regular season and they lost in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and then they went on a run. We're never gonna stop coaching, stop trying to fix what's wrong."

Alabama now has wins over current No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 6 Houston and No. 8 Baylor, who are ranked 1, 2 and 4, respectively, in this week's NCAA's NET rankings.

Gator 'soft'

Florida rebounded from a 16-point deficit and a severe lack of depth in the front court to beat Oklahoma State 81-72 after Coach Mike White called his team "soft" at halftime.

The Gators faced a 13-point deficit at the break at Exactech Arena, but outscored the Cowboys 49-27 in the second half.

"Our guys responded in a huge way," White said after Florida forced 12 second half turners and gave up just five field goals in the final 17 minutes. "No one likes to be called soft, but we played sot in the first half. We just did."

Jacksonville native Tyree Appleby helped spark the Floria comeback with a team-high 21 points. The Gators also got critical minutes from seldom-used Tuongthach Gatkek, Eli Kennedy and Niels Lane off the bench.

Florida had visited center Jason Jitoboh in the hospital on Saturday morning after he suffered a season-ending eye injury in a loss at Tennessee. The Gators were already playing without center Colin Castleton, who will reportedly miss significant time with a shoulder injury suffered eight days before Jitoboh's injury.

Top players

Kentucky forward Keion Brooks and Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin were named SEC players of the week by the conference office on Monday.

Brooks, a 6-7 junior from Fort Wayne, Ind., was the SEC Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points and 7 rebounds in wins over Mississippi State and at No. 5 Kansas, including a career-high 27 points with 8 rebounds against the Jayhawks. Brooks scored 15 consecutive UK points in the 80-62 rout at Phog Allen Fieldhouse and went 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

The SEC Freshman of the Week, Ruffin, a 5-9, 160-pounder from Jackson, Miss., averaged 16 points, 3 assists and 2 steals and made 19 of 24 free throws as the Rebels went 2-1 against Florida, Arkansas and Kansas State at home. Ruffin had a career-high 21 points in a win over the Gators and a career-high seven rebounds in a win over the Wildcats.

All doubles

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar had 12 points in Saturday's loss at Texas Tech to extend his streak of scoring in double figures to all 20 games. He is the only SEC player to score in double figures for all of his team's games this season.

Arkansas guard JD Notae has scored in double-figures in all 20 games he's played in also, but he missed the Razorbacks' loss at Mississippi State on Dec. 29 due to an illness.

Notae has a slender lead over Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. for the SEC scoring lead with 375 points and an 18.75 scoring average to Pippen's 372 points and an 18.6 average.