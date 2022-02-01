Hogs' Owens national athlete of the week

FAYETTEVILLE — Ayden Owens, who set the University of Arkansas heptathlon record with 6,272 points last weekend at the Razorback Invitational, was named National Athlete of the Week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association it was announced Tuesday.

Owens, a redshirt sophomore from Wexford, Pa., who previously competed at Southern California and Michigan, broke the Arkansas record of 6,175 points by Kevin Lazas in 2013.

Owens’ total is second on the collegiate all-time list behind the 6,499 record of Oregon’s Ashton Eaton at the 2010 NCAA Championships.

Last year Owens finished third at the NCAA Championships in the heptathlon with 5,995 points after winning the Big Ten title with 5,751.