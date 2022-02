Happy birthday (Feb. 1): Your heart will find new reasons to sprout wings. All you have to do is let go of what no longer brings you joy. Something you wanted long ago will fall to you now without effort. It's simply better timing for this kind of bounty. You'll excel at what you do and be asked to teach — to successful and lucrative effect.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Each person is a world, all bundled up with a network of associations. You'll look at all your attached "items" and think of ways to make this bundle more enticing to everyone, especially you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In some respect, you'll be a repeat offender, doing something you told yourself you didn't want to do again. Maybe this persistent behavior serves a purpose you haven't considered yet. What do you think that might be?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll move through different moods without getting hung up on any for too long. A full range of feelings is in store for you in this emotionally fluid state. You're like a painter with every color available.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When social interactions get slightly off track, it's best not to apologize, complain or explain. Keep it pushing along. All will be accomplished and reconciled in one way or another.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will contribute much more than you had planned to and walk away from the exchange feeling richer. That's how you know you gave to the right place.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll get a chance to ask questions but don't be too direct or probe too deeply. Lightness and goodwill create a bubble of safety in which people feel safe to reveal themselves and give good information.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Ask someone you respect to weigh in on your situation. You've grown so used to seeing it that your perspective has gone stale. Fresh eyes will help you see where your efforts are best placed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will be guided by your connection to nature, especially animals. You'll be reminded how each being on the earth has a unique experience. Learning about and imagining those experiences will enhance your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Feedback is a gift, though unfortunately, it can't be exchanged for something you like better. Maybe you didn't ask for a critique, but you'll get one and find the value in it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You feel the pressure as much as anyone around you but instead of feeling squeezed, you interpret the sensation as a push in the right direction. As you drop your resistance, momentum will be on your side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There's a danger of being too serious today. And if you can't seem to shake this feeling of grave reality, don't worry. When the sun goes down, it takes your worries with it. Evening will be light and lively.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Advertisers would have you believe otherwise, but attention and effort improve your self-image more than any beauty product. Others experience you the way you do. When you feel amazing, you look amazing, too.

YEAR OF THE TIGER COMMENCES

The new moon in Aquarius marks the Lunar New Year. The year of the Water Tiger promises to celebrate confidence and favor fierce pursuit of opportunities. A lunar conjunction of Saturn emphasizes the rules, and there will be emotional consequences to both following and breaking them.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “Whenever I talk to my boyfriend about something that upsets me, he tops the story, telling me about something that happened to him. Why does he have to do that? I feel like he’s competing with me or trying to teach me a lesson or something, and I don’t like it. All I want is for him to listen. My boyfriend is a Capricorn and I’m a Gemini.”

A: It’s likely that your Capricorn doesn’t want to compete with you at all. What he’s doing is trying to make you feel better by letting you know that he’s been there, too. He hopes that his story will help you see a solution to your problem. He’s relating to you. Your Capricorn is highly responsible and probably feels like if he just listens without offering solutions or anecdotes, you’ll think him unhelpful or maybe even weak and inept. You need to let him know your Gemini beliefs about communication — that just talking things through can be healing all on its own. Let him know that the best thing he can do when you’re expressing your upset is to listen until you’re finished talking and say, “I hear you.”

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Harry Styles will follow up his role as Eros in Marvel’s “Eternals” with a starring role in girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The artist and style icon was born when the sun, Venus and Mars were all in the progressive and humanitarian station of Aquarius. Mercury in Pisces is a fitting aspect for acting, which Styles will do more of in the years to come.