Hutchinson talks infrastructure, computer science, covid and politics in busy trip to Washington

WASHINGTON -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson capped off an event-filled trip to the nation's capital with a meeting at the White House on Monday, urging President Joe Biden to give states flexibility when it comes to a sprawling bipartisan infrastructure law.

Hutchinson traveled to the nation's capital to attend the winter meeting of the National Governors Association. The Republican governor is chairman of the prominent bipartisan organization.

The White House appearance comes as America's governors continue to navigate pandemic responses and the White House seeks coordination in implementing the wide-ranging infrastructure law, a key legislative win for the Biden administration.

"Send us the money. Give us flexibility. We will spend it and you can audit us," Hutchinson told the president during an in-person appearance Monday.

Under the infrastructure measure, Arkansas is expected to secure more than $4 billion in funding for a variety of broad infrastructure sectors over five years, according to past White House estimates.

Hutchinson has stood by his support of the Biden administration's infrastructure bill, even as the measure sparked criticism from Arkansas Republicans in Congress. The state's all-Republican congressional delegation voted against the package.

Infrastructure support was backed by the governors association and the group was happy to see the bill pass, Hutchinson said this weekend.

Hutchinson also signed a letter from other Republican governors arguing it would be counterproductive to put "excessive consideration" on union membership and the climate when looking at projects.

"Your administration should not attempt to push a social agenda through hard infrastructure investments," read the letter.

Both Hutchinson and Biden have struck a tone of collegiality between each other, even though they differ on aspects of how to address the coronavirus pandemic. Hutchinson, for example, opposed Biden's efforts to implement a vaccine-or-testing rule for workers at larger companies.

Both men have found common ground on certain positions, such as the importance of keeping schools open as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic.

"America needs to understand that we are working together as leaders, federal branch [to] the state level, to get behind this pandemic and we work together," Hutchinson said, speaking to reporters on Saturday. "And we're not going to let the fact that the president is of a different party stand in the way."

"The governors have that genuine heart for solving the problems and working together," he said.

The trip to Washington, D.C., is the latest boost to Hutchinson's national profile. He has been a recurring guest on Sunday political shows and has appeared with Biden on a video meeting about the response to the pandemic.

On Sunday, he emphasized the benefits of bipartisan efforts as he joined New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on NBC's "Meet the Press." Later that day, Hutchinson and Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson attended a black-tie dinner in Mount Vernon, Va., with the president and other governors.

At the association's winter meeting, Hutchinson used the event to stress the importance of computer science education for grade-school students.

The governor framed the topic as a national security issue, saying he wants to work with other state executives to increase access to computer science education across the U.S. He pointed to cybersecurity threats, as well.

America is going to either fall behind on technology development, acquire talent from abroad or lead in training people, he said Saturday.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to see computer science being offered in every school and in every grade across the nation.

"Concentrating on computer science education gives our students digital literacy to match the digital age in which they live," he said this weekend.

Speaking to reporters at the National Governors Association meeting, Hutchinson said former President Donald Trump should not lead the Republican Party or the nation as president again.

Trump, who continues to hold sway in the Republican Party, is leaving the door open for a 2024 presidential run and has held campaign-style rallies.

Hutchinson said he does not believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

"This is about the future. It's not about the past elections," the governor said.

When asked who should lead the GOP, Hutchinson said that's what the election is all about.

"There's many choices out there and the Republican Party has many different voices," he said, adding that those people should be concentrating on this election cycle.