• Justin Trudeau, 50, the prime minister of Canada, as he denounced anti-vaccine protesters who complain about coronavirus pandemic restrictions, said he has tested positive for covid-19 but is "feeling fine" and will continue to work remotely from home.

• Levi Notik, a Chicago rabbi, said his congregation "will get through it" after his synagogue, an affiliated Jewish high school and several businesses, including a kosher foods store, were vandalized with swastikas and antisemitic graffiti.

• Caspar Tsui, Hong Kong's home affairs secretary, said he had not "set the best example" and resigned for attending a birthday party with about 200 guests in early January as the city, battling a surge in coronavirus cases, urged people to avoid large gatherings.

• Noel Esquivel, 28, of Montevallo, Ala., and Abraham Perez, 27, of Alabaster, both face murder charges in the killings of three Tennessee men whose bodies were found in a burned-out vehicle on a rural logging road in Chilton County, authorities said.

• Christopher Arthur, 38, who runs Tackleberry Solutions, a company in Mount Olive, N.C., that "teaches military tactics to the everyday citizen" was charged with instructing a person how to make a bomb to kill federal law enforcement officers, federal prosecutors said.

• Leonardo Silva Oliveira, 26, a restaurant cook in Broward County, Fla., had to hire an attorney to win release after he was mistaken for a tattooed fugitive with the same name, spending five days in jail until authorities realized their mistake.

• Ilya Shapiro, the incoming executive director of the Georgetown University law school's Center for the Constitution, apologized but was placed on leave for his now-deleted social media posts criticizing President Joe Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman for the U.S. Supreme Court.

• Sam Polles, the longest-serving leader of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said he "never imagined" spending 29 years in the job as he announced his retirement as the department's executive director.

• Wayne Bowen, 64, of Jacksonville, Fla., accused of using his twin brother's stolen identity to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in military veterans benefits, faces a mandatory two-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said.