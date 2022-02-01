January oil-price surge fuels talk of rise to $100

Oil markets pushed higher Monday and were heading for the biggest January gain in at least 30 years as robust demand outpaced fresh supply.

The global crude-oil benchmark rose 1.3% in late afternoon trading, paring earlier gains. West Texas Intermediate futures traded above $88 a barrel.

Traders on Monday were greeted with a familiar set of drivers, from the weather to stockpiles. Low temperatures in the U.S. have been boosting demand for fuels, as Boston reported a daily snow record and New York's Central Park saw more than 8 inches fall. Oil infrastructure in Ecuador was damaged by a rockslide, potentially endangering supply. Meanwhile, oil held on tankers fell by more than a fifth last week, the latest sign of ebbing inventories.

That combination of booming demand, uncertain supply and dwindling stockpiles has helped crude soar in January, with top banks and oil companies saying prices may soon pass $100 a barrel.

While the advance has gained extra support as Russia amasses troops near Ukraine, it has also been compounded by the inability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to meet planned supply output increases. The OPEC Plus alliance gathers Wednesday to assess the market.

"Markets opened up strongly due to the cold weather in the U.S.," said Keshav Lohiya, founder of consultant Oilytics. "The oil rally still has a lot of steam left as geopolitical risk continues to heat up."

There are also tensions in the oil-rich Middle East. The United Arab Emirates intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemeni fighters during a visit by Israel's president, the third attack in a month on the Middle East's financial hub. The UAE destroyed the missile and there were no casualties.

As economies continue to recover from the pandemic, oil product markets are roaring. Refiners across the globe are making robust profits from producing gasoline, with the demand outlook signaling continuing strength.

Global oil markets are in so-called backwardation, a bullish pattern in which near-term contracts command a premium to those further out. The spread between Brent's first-month and sixth-month futures contract was the strongest since 2013 at Friday's close.

OPEC and its allies have been falling short of meeting monthly quotas that were part of a plan to increase production. Some of its members, including Libya, Nigeria and Kazakhstan, have endured setbacks from unrest that is disrupting output.

Analysts say the price surge threatens the U.S. economic rebound and poses political risks for President Joe Biden's presidency and the ability of Democrats to retain control of Congress in elections later this year.

In November, Biden announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a move coordinated with India, Japan, South Korea and China that marked an unprecedented effort to reduce prices and ease OPEC's stranglehold on supply.

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in the U.S. was $3.37 a gallon Monday, according to automotive club AAA. The average price in Arkansas was $3.02.

Information for this article was contributed by Ari Natter and Sheela Tobben of Bloomberg News (WPNS).