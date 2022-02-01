Jonesboro safety pledges to Hogs

Arkansas has added another preferred walk-on to the program on Tuesday with safety John Paul Pickens’ commitment after visiting Fayetteville on Saturday.

Pickens, 6-1, 185 pounds, picked the Razorback over scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Air Force, Army and Troy. He reports running 4.5 seconds in the 40 yard dash.

“It’s a lifelong dream to be a Hog,” said Pickens, who was recruited by defensive coordinator Barry Odom. “I’m a Hog. It means the world.”

He recorded 76 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions, including a pick-6 as a senior, and was named Class 6A East Defensive Back of the Year by league coaches.

“John Paul really encapsulates two things that make him a dynamic player,” Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman said. “He is a very instinctual player that studies the game. And, he is simply the most competitive player I have ever been around. He absolutely hates to lose and cannot stand being less than great.”

Pickens enjoyed looking around campus.

“The campus is awesome and the facilities are top notch,” Pickens said.

Pickens, who has a 3.7 grade point average and plans to major in business finance, is expected to report to Arkansas in June.











