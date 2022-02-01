Not feeling that 'love'

As reported by your newspaper, Donald Trump said that he would probably pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, and stated "there was a lot of love there."

Well, pardon me, but I am having great difficulty in identifying the love demonstrated by these people who tried to overthrow our democracy. Was it in the fecal material smeared upon the walls of our Capitol? Was it there and shining while protesters brutally assaulted police officers? Was the love in the voices clamoring for the execution of Mike Pence? Was it there in the actions of a man from Arkansas who left a disrespectful note for the speaker of the House? Do you think our elected officials felt the love as they cowered under furniture and feared for their lives?

Please join with me in attempting to preserve our democracy and ensuring that the aberration that is Trump will never again have the opportunity to defile this nation.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

Some rules for living

Re getting old: There is nothing good about it. Every day you lose some ability, mental or physical. The idea that there is something "golden" about it is just plain wrong. I have one rule for myself: Use it or lose it. I am 87 years old. I plan to live to be 150 years old and be that bad smell in the elevator. I got the smell down.

Mankind does not know how long "person-kind" can live. I totally believe you are as old as you think you are. I read complicated theories. I love to talk to people. Conversation is a joy. Everyone has a story and they know it well. The stories are filled with laughter and tears. There are baloney- and truth-tellers. I listen to them all. I laugh when it fits, I am sad when those moments are described by the teller.

I am a short man, probably about 4 foot 9. In my younger years I was about 5 foot 2 inches tall. I tried to be good as I could. My wife of 68 years was how we made it. We had six kids, four boys and two girls. We lost a boy who died due to a blood clot in the brain. He was a beautiful human. He wrote very beautiful poems. I've said enough. Please respect all people of all colors.

LEWIS MAY

Fayetteville

Good use for course

A light bulb went off in my head when I read Eric Sundell's comments on the need for a showplace garden for Little Rock. Friends were discussing recently the potential use for the War Memorial golf course which is no more. Little Rock deserves a beautiful place for residents and visitors to enjoy, easily accessible to all.

MARY REVIS

Conway

Masking requirement

As of Jan. 27, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) posted a state map showing that practically all school districts in Arkansas were coded purple (with rates of 100-199 new covid-19 infections) or pink (with rates of 200 or more infections) for a 14-day period per 10,000 residents. Only two districts were coded red, equal to rates of 50-99 new infections. This was a new state record.

The omicron variant is surging, resulting in student and staff illnesses, absences, and increases in remote learning. Furthermore, hospitals and health-care staff are stressed to their limits. While many of us are experiencing "covid fatigue," this is no time to let our guard down and not exercise all valid methods of prevention, including use of high-quality masks. The CDC notes more covid-19 cases in areas without school masking requirements. Perhaps this is why the ACHI has called for masking requirements for all schools across Arkansas to address the rapid spread of the variant.

Of significant concern is the current low percentage of school districts that have mask requirements. Only 23.9 percent of our school districts had a full mask requirement, while 16.3 percent had a partial mask requirement Given the current surge of omicron, the 60 percent of school districts who do not have a mask requirement in place need to strongly consider implementing this requirement until the infection rates in their areas are at an acceptable level. This valid method of prevention can only serve to better protect the health of our students, staff, and others from infection and help districts maintain in-class learning.

JOHN HALL

Jonesboro

A one-term wonder?

With the just-announced resignation of Mayor Frank Scott's chief of staff, which follows the departure of Scott's communication director, it is obvious to me that Scott is on a sinking ship as far as hopes for a second term.

These two people were prominent in Scott's successful 2018 mayoral campaign and were subsequently rewarded with nice jobs on his staff.

There are four declared candidates for the Nov. 8 Little Rock mayoral general election. With the tension Scott has created in the police department, my vote will be A.B.S.: anybody but Scott.

TOM ZALOUDEK

Little Rock