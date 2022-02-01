Little Rock deputy city attorney retires after five years; previously worked for AG's office and Health Department

A Little Rock deputy city attorney has retired from city government, effective Monday.

Rick Hogan, 63, started working for the city in December 2016. He said he had a heart attack last year, and he attributed part of his rationale for leaving the position to his health concerns.

Hogan said he enjoyed working for Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter, adding that he had "the greatest respect for him and his abilities." Hogan said by phone Monday that he appreciated the opportunity Carpenter gave him to represent the city.

Hogan received his undergraduate degree from Arkansas State University in 1980, a J.D. from what is now known as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law in 1983, and a Master of Public Health degree from Tulane University in 2004, according to a copy of his resume posted on LinkedIn.

Hogan spent about 17 years working for the Arkansas attorney general's office, he said, representing the state Department of Health as part of his responsibilities. He later went to work for the Department of Health as general counsel in 1997, he said.

He served as a consultant for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a period of time after leaving the Health Department, Hogan said.

Hogan said he had no immediate plans to work elsewhere after his retirement from Little Rock.

Recently, Hogan served as the hearing officer for the Little Rock Civil Service Commission during appeal proceedings over the firing of David "Trey" Mattox, a police officer who was terminated over violations of untruthfulness and unauthorized investigation in 2021.

The commission opted to impose less-severe discipline and reinstated Mattox, but just days after the decision, he began working for the North Little Rock Police Department.

Mattox has since appealed to Pulaski County Circuit Court over the commission's decision upholding the violations against him.

An automatic email reply from Hogan's city account Monday indicated that he would be filing motions to withdraw in all cases in which he was an attorney of record.

In an email Monday, Carpenter wrote that Hogan "has been a litigator for us, and he has handled issues for [Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services], the Civil Service Commission, and a host of other issues."

Hogan's retirement means Little Rock will have to hire his replacement as well as fill an additional attorney position provided for by the city's 2022 budget, Carpenter confirmed.

The 2022 general fund budget increased the size of the city attorney's office by two full-time positions, adding a paralegal and an assistant city attorney position.

The new positions brought the total number of full-time employees in the city attorney's office to 18, according to a November budget presentation from the city's Finance Department.

A Little Rock job bulletin publicizing openings for an assistant city attorney and a deputy city attorney that was posted Monday on GovernmentJobs.com listed a potential annual salary range between $49,546 and $129,141.