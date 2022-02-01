Little Rock police arrest 2nd man in January double homicide

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a second man charged with capital murder after a double homicide in January, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Officers arrested Paul Brown, 48, in connection with the Jan. 21 killings of Andre Luckey, 38, and Jimmie Johnson, 44, in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road, not far from the Pulaski County jail.

Police on Jan. 22 arrested 22-year-old Paul Williams as a suspect in the same crime. Both Williams and Brown face two charges of capital murder and are held in the Pulaski County jail on no bond.