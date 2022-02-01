Little Rock Police Chief, Mayor address shootings that left 12 shot including mother and baby in recent days

Thirty-one-year-old Jasper Lee was serving fish from his food truck near the 2800 block of Lewis Street on Saturday night when bullets from automatic weapons started whizzing past him.

He and a line of customers found themselves trapped between two vehicles whose occupants were shooting at each other. It was one of six shooting incidents that left one person dead and 11 others injured between Friday and Monday Night.

Lee was able to escape without being shot. A mother and 1-year-old child waiting in his line were not as lucky and suffered gunshot wounds. Both survived with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The incidents and others that happened Friday and Saturday prompted a news conference where Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey vowed a 100% effort to address gun crimes and a zero tolerance for gun violence.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. also tweeted Monday night that the weekend's shootings were "unacceptable" and he would be asking the city's Board of Directors to declare a "state of emergency" concerning gun violence in the the city. He said this would allow the administration to enact "certain measures" to more quickly address root causes of gun violence and violent crime.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/21shootings/]





"It is very sad when you have someone who doesn't care about the safety of our community and you have a one-year-old and a person who's holding the one-year-old and they are at a food truck and they are shot," Humphrey said Monday. "If that in itself doesn't upset you, it should."

Humphrey said during Monday's news conference that authorities believe that all victims, except the mother and her child, were intended targets in the shootings from Friday and Saturday. He also said all of the shootings involved automatic weapons, with more than 60 rounds shot onto the streets of the city during the incidents.

Two more shootings happened in the hours after Humphrey's news conference. It was unknown as of late Monday if the two victims in those shootings, which happened at West 17th and Center streets, were intended targets or if automatic weapons were also used.

Lee said that the scene that happened around his food truck was like images from the Wild West. The North Little Rock man has been selling his fresh-caught fish from the Arkansas River at the location off Asher Avenue since November.

It took him hearing a whistling noise before he comprehended that he was in the midst of a shootout.

"One bullet struck the food truck and that's when I ran out of it and ran behind it," Lee said.

It wasn't long before he heard a mother crying for help and saying her baby had been shot. Customers and others nearby ran to help her. Lee called police.

"How long, ye simple ones, will ye love simplicity," he said, quoting Proverbs 1:22. "How long will we have to see innocent babies hit by stray bullets. Everybody is going to have to work on this so we can change the narrative of this."

The weekend started with the Little Rock Police Department responding to a shooting call at University Avenue and Interstate 630 about 7:26 p.m. Friday. Other calls noted shots being fired, and a female caller stated she was hiding in the bathroom of Raising Cane's restaurant. She witnessed two men run into the restaurant bleeding.

Police found two juvenile males, one 16 and the other 17-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Toyota Camry was located on the interstate's westbound ramp. It had crashed into a utility box. Bradford Bankston, of Pine Bluff, was found dead inside from gunshot wounds. Bankston had turned 20 on Jan. 9.

In the early morning hours Saturday, police responded to the 4200 block of West 24th Street where a shot spotter activation system advised there had been 30 shots fired from a fully automatic gun and eight shots from a handgun. Soon after, a 40-year-old man arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. He told police he was shot at the 24th Street location. Police observed the man's house was struck by gunfire as was a nearby home.

Less than a couple hours later, at 2:21 a.m., an officer was flagged down by three people who said they had been shot. They fled to a nearby emergency room, the report stated. A stolen vehicle was found at the entrance of the emergency room and all the victims gave conflicting statements, the report said. Each said the shooting took place on the 5400 block of South University Avenue. Police later found shell casings at the site.

A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in the lower back, a 17-year-old had wounds in the left arm, a 23-year-old a gunshot wound in the chest and left shoulder, and a 19-year-old a minor gunshot wound in his left jaw, the report says. All the victims were in stable condition.

At 7:15 p.m., police responded to where Lee was selling his fish. The report said the mother and her child were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Another woman in a nearby car said her vehicle was struck by gunfire.

"There's 1 percent of our population in the city of Little Rock that does not care about anybody's safety," Humphrey said. "The Little Rock Police Department and our federal partners, we're going to give 100 percent in addressing this 1perce nt that is causing 99 percent of the problems in our city."

No details were given at the news conference on how specifically the department would be addressing the problem. He did say the department will be going after federal prosecution for all of the shootings involved.

"We are addressing this and we are gong to continue addressing it," Humphrey said. "It is nothing that we are not doing. It is not because we are not working. It is not because we are not deploying the resources. You can't control stupid. You can't control a lack of respect of life."