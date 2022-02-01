Louisiana LB has interest in Hogs

Tackett Curtis highlights

The University of Arkansas has made ESPN's No. 1 rated junior inside linebacker Tackett Curtis a priority and he plans to return the favor by visiting Fayetteville.

"We definitely on planning getting out there and seeing them again with all the love they've been showing us," Curtis said. "They're one of my favorite teams that are in contact with me right now."

Curtis, 6-2, 215 pounds, 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Many, La., has more than 40 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Clemson, Mississippi State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Louisville, Virginia Tech and others.

Coach Sam Pittman and linebackers coach Michael Scherer visited his school on Jan. 20, and Scherer made a return trip the following week. Scherer attended his game on Oct. 29.

"It means a lot, it just shows how much interest they have for me when they come all the way down from Arkansas and see me," Curtis said. "It shows they're really interested in me and they want me."

ESPN also rates Curtis a 4-star prospect and the No. 90 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class while being the No. 6 prospect in Louisiana. He recorded 128 tackles while leading Many to the Class 2A state title game. He was named the Class 2A Outstanding Defensive Player for the second consecutive year.

He had 104 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 345 yards in kickoff returns and a touchdown to help lead the Tigers to a 12-0 record and the Class 2A state title as a sophomore.

Scherer's constant communication with Curtis along with Arkansas linebackers Bumper Pool, Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry having 100 tackles or more this season helps his interest.

"He's always shown me love, and I appreciate the fact he does that and I see what he does with his linebackers," said Curtis of Scherer. "If you can have three linebackers with 100 tackles, that shows you know what you're doing. He's a great coach. He's played college ball and I think he even went to the NFL for a short time."

Curtis plans to announce his college decision during the summer.

"I plan to be committed by the end of this summer, so I'm going to take some of my spring visits and my five official visits and then that's when I'm going to decide," Curtis said.

He said his officials visits will probably happen in early summer with one to Arkansas being a possibility. Curtis visited the Hogs last summer and for the Razorbacks' 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 6.

Curtis' relationship with Scherer and the culture of the program fuels his desire to visit Fayetteville again.

"I feel like everybody on their team is tough, the offense and defense," Curtis said. "They just fight. They fight hard to the end and they don't give up. I like seeing that on the field and I feel like I have the same type of mentality."

His relationship with a school's coaching staff will play a big role in where attends college.

"I have a really good relationship with the Arkansas staff," he said.

Many Coach Jess Curtis raves about his work ethic.

"He lives in the weight room, one of the hardest working kids I've seen," said Curtis, who's Tackett's uncle.

The Arkansas target is motivated to stay ahead of his competition.

"I know someone else is always working and I want to be the best, so that's why I'm always working," he said. "I feel like when I stop working people will start catching up with me and I don't want that to happen."

