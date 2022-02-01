ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Lunch lecture on Black musicians today via Zoom





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

Brown Bag lectures

Latonya Wilson, an education program assistant at the Old State House Museum, will discuss Black American musicians who performed in Central Arkansas in the middle of the 20th century in a Brown Bag Lunch Lecture titled "It Was Never Just About the Music: A Look at the Intersection Between Soul Music and Civil Rights," noon today via Zoom.

The talk will cover the venues where they performed and how they navigated travel, lodging, dining and politics; it ties into the museum's current exhibit "Play It Loud: Concerts at Barton Coliseum." "Admission" is free. Find the Zoom link on the Facebook events page, facebook.com/events/618207026067707.

At noon Feb. 24, Wilson will give another virtual Brown Bag Lunch Lecture, titled "African American Legislators at the Old State House Museum: First in a Series," detailing the state's largest body of Black legislators following Reconstruction. Find the Zoom link at facebook.com/events/3035758836742175.

Call (501) 324-9685 or visit OldStateHouse.com.

Black-tie fundraiser

Amy Allen and Ed Alderson perform "The Alderson Allen Songbook," a black-tie concert and educational fundraiser, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. A cocktail and hors d'ouevres party kicks things off in the center's Merkle and Price Galleries. Mason Halstead and Carmelo Brown, El Dorado High School students who grew up learning and performing at the center, will be the opening act at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100, $150 for premium seats. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

Museum camps

Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs, will hold a series of summer camps for children 6-12, June 13-Aug. 5:

◼️ June 13-17, SmARTCamp, exploring the intersection of science and art

◼️ June 20-24, Budding Biologist: Become a backyard scientist and investigate the surrounding world

◼️ June 27-July 1, Down and Dirty: Bugs, dirt, and dinosaurs

◼️ July 4-8, Lights, Camera, Science!: Create a movie and explore the world of superheroes, special effects and cinematography

◼️ July 11-15, Space Explorers

◼️ July 18-22, Minecraft in ­Real Life

◼️ July 25-29, Magic for Muggles: The realm of Muggle magic (science)

◼️ Aug.1-5, Inventor's Workshop.

Campers must be at least 6 years old at the start of camp and have completed first grade. Attendees for each camp will be separated by age into two classes, with 12-15 campers in each. Campers are encouraged to wear a mask unless they are eating or outside, with proper social distancing. (The museum will not provide masks.) Fee per camp is $250, $225 for center members. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit www.midamericamuseum.org.

NEA grants

Six Arkansas organizations are receiving a total of $800,000 in American Rescue Plan grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, in response to the covid-19 pandemic:

◼️ TheatreSquared, Fayetteville, $150,000

◼️ Thrive Inc., Helena/West Helena, $150,000

◼️ Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation, Little Rock, $150,000

◼️ Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Society, Little Rock, $150,000

◼️ Brandon House Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Little Rock, $100,000

◼️ Arkansas River Valley Arts Center Foundation, Russellville, $100,000.

The NEA recommended awards totaling $57,750,000 to 567 arts organizations to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. Organizations may use the money to save jobs and to fund operations and facilities, health and safety supplies and marketing and promotional efforts to encourage attendance and participation, according to a news release.

The full list, sorted by state, is available at arts.gov.



