Motorcyclist dies after bike hits dog

A motorcyclist was killed in a Union County crash Sunday afternoon after striking a dog, troopers said.

Michael Simmons, 45, of Felsenthal was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson south on Arkansas 275 at 3:15 p.m. when a dog entered his lane of travel, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The bike struck the dog and the impact caused the driver to be thrown from the motorcycle, troopers said.

He was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he later died, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.