• NBA player Steph Curry and musical artists H.E.R. and Jennifer Lopez are among celebrities who have joined a national nonpartisan voting initiative launched by Michelle Obama as the effort gears up for the November congressional elections. "Are you ready for the midterm elections?" the former first lady asked in a video announcement Monday. H.E.R., Curry, Lopez, Becky G and Bretman Rock are the newest co-chairs of Obama's When We All Vote initiative. They join Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monae, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapino, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson. The volunteer co-chairs use their platforms to help boost voter registration and education with the goal of helping increase turnout for congressional and state elections in November. Democrats currently have slim majorities in the House and Senate. "The right to vote is so important and I hope to inspire many in my generation to exercise that right often and purposefully," H.E.R said in a statement provided by When We All Vote. "That's the only way that we can hope to make change in policies that affect us all now and for many years to come." Obama launched the voter education and registration initiative for the 2018 midterm elections.

• Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she's pregnant with her first child. Despite the low temperatures, the 33-year-old "Diamonds" singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and ripped jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is A$AP's home neighborhood. In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces. In another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long jeweled necklace. Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City: "I'm a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I'm going to give birth to a Black woman. It's a no-brainer. That's who I am. It's the core of who I am in spirit and DNA." After months of dating rumors, the two publicly transformed their long-standing friendship into a romance during the pandemic. In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, A$AP called her "my lady" and "the love of my life." Of the relationship, the "PMW" rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond. Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies' man, A$AP said: "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One." No further details about the pregnancy were disclosed.