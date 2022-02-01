NEWS IN BRIEF

Court says gunsmith must pay $178,884

A Pulaski County Circuit Court has granted a motion for relief, with restitution and civil penalties amounting to nearly $179,000, against Jayson Cotter of Mountain Home, who conducted business under the name Investment Grade Firearms, according to a news release Monday from the Arkansas attorney general’s office.

Twelve Arkansas consumers were harmed by Cotter, who was ordered to pay a total of $28,884 in restitution and $150,000 in civil penalties for 15 violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to court documents. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed suit against Cotter in 2019.

Circuit Judge Patricia Ann James of Circuit Court of Pulaski County, 11th Division, signed the order earlier this month.

According to the news release, Cotter sold prepaid gunsmith services to customers through a website but failed to deliver some of their completed firearms, refund their money and didn’t respond to phone calls or emails requesting status updates.

The court ordered Cotter to return any firearms still in his possession and suspended any professional and business licenses in the state until all restitution, civil penalties, fees and costs are paid.

Walmart joins Quest on lab-test website

Walmart Inc. has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to create a consumer-friendly website offering a wide range of laboratory test kits for use at home, the diagnostics firm said Monday.

Customers can shop online for the lab tests they want without first visiting a doctor. Fifty-two tests can be ordered at WalmartQuestdirect.QuestDiagnostics.com. The tests cover conditions such as covid-19; other infectious diseases; allergies; heart and digestive health; and health profiles for men and women.

As an alternative to at-home testing, customers can choose a test, schedule an in-person appointment at one of Quest’s 2,220 Patient Service Centers, and pay for the test online.

Most results, accessible via a patient portal called MyQuest, take three to five business days.

The testing service includes access to a health care professional to explain the results and handle prescriptions.

State index jumps to 761.02, up 11.19

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 761.02, up 11.19.

“A big rally for U.S. stocks on Monday ended a volatile month that pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 10% on the month as investors continue to debate valuations and outlook,” said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.













