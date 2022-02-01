Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Josue Canales, 20, of 2110 S. F St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household members. Canales was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• James Wylie, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of firearm by certain persons. Wylie was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Tyreese Frazier, 19, of 403 S.E. Jayhawk Blvd. in Bentonville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. Frazier was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Hector Martinez-Araujo, 25, of 402 Crystal St. in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Martinez-Araujo was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• James Wallis, 29, of 917 W. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with forgery and theft by receiving. Wallis was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Travis Gage, 51, of 912 S.W. Terry Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Gage was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Justin Darty, 33, of 423 E. 12th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering, terroristic threatening and false imprisonment. Darty was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.