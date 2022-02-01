Northwest Arkansas prepares for winter storm

Weather forecasters warn a storm is brewing, and local officials are keeping an eye on what's expected to be fast-changing conditions.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the region from late Tuesday night to late Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla. There could be several inches of snow and up to half an inch of ice. The winter storm watch covers all of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma.

Robert McGowen, Benton County administrator of public safety, said different weather models show significant variance as to the possible amounts of snow and ice and the precise timing they will hit.

"However, we are confident this will be a significant event, and we know for sure that temperatures will drop to single digits at various times with high wind chills," McGowen said, in a weather briefing he released about 5 p.m. Monday. "This is not an event to take lightly."

McGowen said he would recommend individuals sign up for the BC Alert notifications at www.bcalert.com. Ready.gov has winter-weather tips, he said.

The high today will be in the mid-50s. The weather, though, is expected to turn late tonight into early Wednesday morning with showers before midnight, according to the weather service.

Wednesday's forecast shows rain before 9 a.m., then rain or freezing rain between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., followed by freezing rain and sleet with temperatures falling to around 31 by 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service.

Snow, freezing rain and sleet is expected before midnight Wednesday, then snow, possibly mixed with sleet. The sleet could be heavy at times. The low will be around 18. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service.

Snow is likely Thursday, mainly before noon, with a high of 23. The chance of precipitation is 60%. There is a 30% chance of snow Thursday night with a low near 12 degrees, according to the weather service.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 28, according to the weather service.

Areas north of Fayetteville will see heavier snow amounts, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, said the forecast for this week's storm raises more potential problems than the most recent winter-weather events.

"Right now, it looks like it's a little bit dicey," Lester said Monday. "As of now, given the pattern that we're seeing, we're going to get more ice than snow."

Washington County's Road Department has split its crews into 12-hour shifts in advance of the storm, Lester said.

"We'll be working 24/7 for the duration of the storm," he said. "We prioritize roads that are more traveled. We've had our guys out so they know what their responsibilities are and they're familiar with the roads and the potential trouble spots."

Lester said the county doesn't treat roads before snow or sleet but has snow plows ready for use and trucks prepared to spread gravel on icy roads as needed. The county receives daily briefings from the National Weather Service, and as the storm gets nearer, those briefings may increase, he said.

Jay Frasier with Benton County's Road Department said Monday crews were checking equipment and getting ready. The county has stockpiled sand, salt and salt brine, he said.

County officials will decide about treating roads as the storm gets closer, Frasier said.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said it's imperative people only use devices designed and intended to be used for heating. Devices not intended for heating create an issue with carbon dioxide or fire hazards, he said.

Jenkins recommended people who may be at risk start to plan and discuss with family and friends other places they may be able to stay.

Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for the city of Bella Vista, said crews don't treat roads before snow or sleet due to the number of miles of roads in the city. Crews will have trucks loaded with sand and salt and employees ready to go, she said.