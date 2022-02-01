Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Brady: Still evaluating future

Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. "I'm just still going through the process that I said I was going through," Brady said Monday night on his SiriusXM podcast. "Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel, what you want to do, and I think when the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other, just like I said last week." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off one of the best seasons in his 22-year career. "I understand my decision affects a lot of people's lives so when that decision comes, it'll come," Brady said. ESPN first reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady's health and wellness company posted a tweet indicating he's retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. Even the NFL's Twitter account posted a series of congratulatory messages. TB12sports quickly deleted its tweet, but ESPN and NFL Network continued reporting that Brady has played his last game.

Cousins in for Rodgers

Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added Monday to the NFC roster. The all-star game will be played Sunday in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe. A pair of Tennessee Titans also were added as injury replacements Monday afternoon. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is replacing Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, while left guard Rodger Saffold, a 12-year veteran, is filling in for Quenton Nelson of Indianapolis. This will be the first Pro Bowl appearance for both. Cousins was also picked as the fill-in for Rodgers after the 2019 season with Minnesota and after the 2016 season with Washington. Cousins has never made the original Pro Bowl roster. The 33-year-old Cousins was one of only two players in the NFL this season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. Rodgers was the other. Cousins posted a 103.1 passer rating, ranking fourth in the league behind Rodgers, Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.

Auburn OC Davis resigns

Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis is resigning six weeks after taking the job. Tigers Coach Bryan Harsin and Davis both said Monday the newly hired coordinator and quarterbacks coach was leaving for personal reasons. Davis said he has decided "to step away from coaching football." "My decision to resign is 100% based on personal reasons," Davis said in a statement. "After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I've realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them." Harsin hired Davis on Dec. 18. The first-year Auburn coach fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 6-6 regular season before ending with a loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason also left after the season, and was hired to run Oklahoma State's defense. Harsin promoted Jeff Schmedding from assistant head coach/linebackers coach to replace him. Davis played in the NFL for St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle and Tennessee. He started in coaching as an offensive assistant with the Seahawks in February 2019 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Falcons hire RB coach

The Atlanta Falcons have hired former Chicago Bears assistant Michael Pitre as running backs coach. The Falcons on Monday announced the hiring of Pitre, who coached the Bears' running backs in 2021. He replaces Desmond Kitchings, who left the Falcons with one game remaining in Atlanta's 7-10 season to become Virginia's offensive coordinator. Falcons Coach Arthur Smith used a committee approach to coach the running backs for the final game of the season. Pitre will be asked to help bring improvement to an Atlanta running game that ranked next-to-last in the NFL with its average of 85.4 yards per game. In one season with Pitre, the Bears ranked 14th in the league with their average of 118.7 rushing yards per game. The Bears had 13 carries of 20 or more yards to tie for seventh in the league.

McClendon back to Georgia

Georgia has hired assistant coach Bryan McClendon to return to his alma mater less than a month after he took a job with Miami. McClendon had been on new Hurricanes Coach Mario Cristobal's staff at Oregon, and he followed Cristobal to Miami, taking a job early this month as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator. But on Monday, the national champion Bulldogs announced McClendon is joining coach Kirby Smart's staff as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the same titles McClendon had for the previous two seasons at Oregon. A former wide receiver at Georgia, McClendon was the Bulldogs' running backs coach from 2009-15. Following the firing of coach Mark Richt at the end of the 2015 season, McClendon served as interim coach for the Bulldogs' 24-17 win over Penn State in the TaxSlayer Bowl. McClendon also stepped in as Oregon's interim coach for the Ducks' 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl last month. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is Oregon's new coach. At Georgia, McClendon replaces Cortez Hankton, who left to coach LSU's wide receivers.

BASEBALL

Lockout talks to resume

Baseball labor negotiations are set to resume today, just over two weeks before the scheduled start of a spring training that's threatened by a lockout. The sport's ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract, and the sides did not meet again on the central economic issues until Jan. 24, when players withdrew their proposal for more liberalized free agency. Management responded the following day by withdrawing its proposal for more limited salary arbitration. Clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually. Today's session will be the first on the central issues since then, and the sides don't agree on many economic proposals, leaving very little time to end the lockout and avoid disrupting the Feb. 16 scheduled start of spring training workouts. Players would need several days to travel to team complexes in Arizona and Florida, plus time to go through covid-19 protocols. Given the need for at least three weeks of workouts, Opening Day on March 31 would be threatened if there is not an agreement by late February or early March.