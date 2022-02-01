100 years ago

Feb. 1, 1922

BENTONVILLE -- At a preliminary hearing yesterday before Justice J. Mack Jackson, Adam Alberton was held to the Grand Jury on charges of grand larceny and concealing stolen goods. ... Alberton, who is about 55, lives across the line in Missouri, north of Batie. He is charged with having stolen goods from a boxcar in the Frisco yards at Rogers. Jim Overby, arrested at his home in the White River hills, about 15 miles east of Bentonville, several days ago in connection with the theft of goods from the same car, also was held on four counts: grand larceny, burglary, assault with intent to kill, and having a still in his possession. Overby, when arrested by Deputy Sheriff Joe Galley, made an attack on Mr. Galley, it is said, and officers, while searching his premises for stolen goods, say they located the largest still ever found in the county, along with some of the finished product and two barrels of mash.

50 years ago

Feb. 1, 1972

FORT SMITH -- Mark Vaneiel, 19, of Fayetteville Monday was found guilty of being a juvenile delinquent in federal District Court at Fort Smith on charges of attempting to fire bomb Old Main at the University of Arkansas October 16, 1971. Federal Judge Paul X. Williams said Vaneiel was tried as a juvenile when the incident occurred. He said no formal sentencing would be made until an investigation and report were completed. FBI agents testified that they arrested Vaneiel outside Old Main after they had found charred remains of paper in front of the 96 year old building. They said that they removed a knife and notes that read, "I am an anarchist," from Vaneiel.

25 years ago

Feb. 1, 1997

• Dr. Charles E. Hathaway, University of Arkansas at Little Rock chancellor, has won the fourth annual Jack Evans Regional Leadership Award, presented by Metroplan. Metroplan, a council of Central Arkansas governments, cited Hathaway's national leadership in the metropolitan university movement, his leadership in UALR's outreach to the community, and his contributions to the River Project. The award honors the late Jack Evans, a Sherwood mayor and Metroplan president who advocated regional cooperation.

10 years ago

Feb. 1, 2012

• The catfish industry in the state continued its downward spiral in 2011, with declines in acreage, production and sales. However, national production and sales were up slightly as prices rose and farmers in other states grew more fish on fewer acres. Still, acreage continued to decline in the major catfish-producing states. Arkansas is the third-largest catfish-producing state, behind Mississippi and Alabama.