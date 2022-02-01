OTHERS SAY: Gone, gone, the damage done

The Miami Herald

Want Spotify to serve up Neil Young's masterpiece "Heart of Gold?" Forget it.

How about Joni Mitchell's only Top 10 hit, "Help Me"? It's not on Spotify anymore, either. And it's all over covid-19 vaccine misinformation.

Both boomer rock stars, long-known for marching to the beat of their own drummers, have done it again. They have removed their music catalogs from the popular streaming service because Spotify has allowed popular podcaster Joe Rogan to spread misinformation about vaccines.

Good for these two singers.

Young and Mitchell may unleash a revolt if more artists follow with their influential voices. It could be a powerful statement from the artist community.

It's important to note that these two artists, both Canadians, have a unique experience with vaccines: They both contracted polio as children, not long before a vaccine became available.

New York Times music writer Ben Sisario last week wrote that the artistic revolt led by these 1970s rockers matters, and it all started with Young's ultimatum: "Spotify can have Rogan or Young. Not both," Young said in a letter to Spotify. Mitchell joined him Friday.

The artists targeted the controversial Rogan, the former host of "Fear Factor," after a group of scientists, professors and public health experts asked Spotify to take down an episode of Rogan's podcast from Dec. 31.

In the episode that insulted the singers, Robert Malone--a medical doctor and an infectious disease researcher--promoted "several falsehoods about covid-19 vaccines," according to the group's public letter, which was issued on Jan. 10. In past interviews, Malone has compared covid-19 vaccination efforts in the U.S. to Nazi Germany, and said that Americans are suffering from "mass formation psychosis." But, because of Malone's medical background and field experience, he speaks the language of science, coming off as knowledgeable and trustworthy. This is what Joe Rogan does best: brings on plausible experts with dangerous takes related to their field. He gives a platform to the unpopular opinions. If only they weren't so completely false. But, hey, "The Joe Rogan Experience" isn't the No. 1 most listened to Spotify podcast in 2021 because it's serving status quo content.

Bravo to Young and Mitchell for using their gifts and influence to support science and the public good. Who else is headed down this moral high road?