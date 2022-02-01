Razorbacks reschedule postponed Ole Miss game

The end of the regular season just got a little more challenging for the University of Arkansas women’s basketball team.

The Razorbacks (14-7, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) will make up their game at Ole Miss on Feb. 22. That game was originally scheduled for Dec. 30, but was postponed because of covid-19 issues within the Rebels' program.

Adding that game means Arkansas will be scheduled to play five games in the final 10 days of the regular season, including four games in the same week.

Arkansas had its three-game winning streak snapped in a hard-fought 86-83 overtime loss at No. 7 Tennessee on Monday. Junior guard Makayla Daniels, the team’s leading scorer, went down with a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors had no update on Daniels' condition as of Tuesday morning.

Two Razorbacks garnered SEC weekly honors, which were announced Tuesday. Amber Ramirez shared the SEC Player of the Week honor with Mississippi State Anastasia Hayes, while Samara Spencer picked up her third Freshman of the Week honor this season.

Ramirez, Arkansas’ lone senior, scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including five three-pointers, and played a game-high 44 minutes at Tennessee.

Ramirez also hit two free throws with 6.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 75-75.

The 5-9 guard also a scored a game-high 25 points, including five three-pointers, to help lead Arkansas to a 90-76 win over then-No. 12 LSU last Thursday.

Spencer, who won the freshman honor for the second straight week, scored 17 points and dished out 4 assists while playing a season-high 43 minutes in the loss at Tennessee. She scored a season-high 20 in the Razorbacks’ upset of LSU.



